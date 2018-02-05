B-C-S schools: Board preparing May ballot issue

Share

The board of the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District will soon be deciding what type of levy to place on the May ballot, Guy Parmigian, district superintendent, says in his state of the district report.

Although the reduction in valuation of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant will result in the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District losing about $4.6 million annually in property taxes, there will be no cuts in staffing or student programs other than through attrition heading into the 2018-19 school year, he writes.

A levy approved this year would go on property tax rolls in 2019.

He attributes the “conservative financial management” of the school board and treasurer for the district’s ability to weather the funding loss in the short term.

Also, the board and administration will soon have a clearer picture of how much financial assistance the district may receive from the state in the wake of the devaluation of the power plant.

FirstEnergy, the utility that owns the Davis-Besse and Perry nuclear power plants in Ohio, sought a reduction in the taxable value of its plants. The Ohio Department of Taxation granted the devaluations in October, which will result in school districts and other jurisdictions realizing the first impact of the tax payment changes in 2018. State officials approved a 73 percent reduction in the tax valuation of Davis-Besse, from $184 million to $49 million.

Despite the B-C-S district’s cloudy financial situation, Parmigian notes that the state’s annual report card ranks B-C-S at 29 out of 614 school districts and he credits the teaching and non-teaching staffs and parents for the district’s performance.

“We work strenuously to create an environment where every student belongs,” he said. “From the time and energy of our parents who go the extra mile to make sure their child is prepared for school to the volunteer who logs countless hours to provide the very best opportunities to student athletes, our district is blessed with a strong investment by our stakeholders.”

In his report, Parmigian praises the district’s teachers for their commitment to continuous improvement.

“This means that teaching the same lesson over and over, year after year can no longer work…our teachers are constantly revising their teaching practice,” he writes. “This means that our teachers not only revise lessons from year to year, but also minute to minute. To do this, our teachers tap into both the art and science of teaching and use quick formative assessments in class to determine if their teaching is hitting the mark.”

Forging stronger partnerships with organizations such as the Ottawa County Business Advisory Council, Till Next Time Mentoring and the Oak Harbor Public Library is a priority this year for the district. Security improvements to the entrances of the RC Waters Elementary School and Oak Harbor Middle School buildings are also planned.