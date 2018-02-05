Eastwood schools: Board wants to replace PI levy

Share

If voters in the Eastwood school district in May approve the replacement of a permanent improvement levy the additional revenues will be used to pay for improvements at the high school and middle school, upgrades to the baseball and softball fields, refurbishing facilities at Freedom Field and other renovations.

The Eastwood school board has approved a resolution to replace the levy – the first step in putting the issue on the ballot.

The board and administration are proposing to seek replacement rather than renewal of the five-year levy, which would take the effective millage from 0.9-mill to the original 2 mills and generate an additional $300,000 annually.

Brent Welker, district superintendent, said some projects on the list will save the district operating expenses over the long term. For example, new LED lighting throughout the high school and middle school would create energy savings.

Other proposed improvements include replacing the roof on the high school addition, extending the current band room in the high school, replacing the ceiling grid at the middle school and adding parking space at the elementary school building that could also be used for events at the high school and middle school.

The district’s one-to-one student laptop computer program could also be expanded through sixth grade.

“With the additional funds we’re looking to tackle some projects that have a lasting benefit. The LED lighting is going to have a pay off,” Welker said.

The district’s current permanent improvement budget already includes planned projects such as replacing blackboards at the high school and resurfacing the gym floor, installing digital controls for the heating systems at the middle school and high school and maintenance of flat sections of the roofs of the two schools as well as refurbishing their restrooms.

If the levy is replaced it would be in effect from 2019-23. Its final year marks an important time in the district’s finances as there will only be two remaining payments on the new elementary school building and one for the high school addition, Welker said, adding the district remains on track to be debt free by 2025.

Several options will need to be discussed, he said. Should the high school and middle school, which are about 60 and 50 years old respectively, be renovated or should the high school building be replaced? Another option is to add classrooms to the new elementary building to house space for up to the eighth grade.

“There is cash flow that opens up in 2025 for the district,” Welker said. “That’s when we decide what are we going to do? We are in a decent operating position right now but you have to keep watching all the time to make sure you can sustain yourself financially. We’ve been doing work on the high school and middle school buildings but there are more things that need to be done. “