Oregon City Schools lauds new community partners

Oregon City Schools Business Manager Dean Sandwisch praised partnerships for new advancements within the district at the Eastern Maumee Chamber of Commerce-hosted State of the Communities address last week.

“Oregon City Schools is enjoying a pretty nice time right now and I think the reason for that is because we are really working within our strategic plan. We’re bringing in partners that are really helping us to accomplish that,” Oregon City School Business Manager Dean Sandwisch said.

He mentioned new partnerships with Mercy Health Care, KUKA Robotics, Renhill Staffing, Toledo Refining, and Sun Federal Credit Union.

“Partnerships that are highlighted are Sun Federal Credit Union — we have a branch office right at Clay High School and our marketing students are running that and just doing a great job. It’s amazing just how real life this is. It’s not a classroom experience, it’s a real life experience for their opening accounts and they are really working with each other,” Sandwisch said.

“We’ve had the Mercy Health Center at Clay High School for a couple years now, but I think we start to take that for granted how special that is. That is growing into helping our med tech students, and helping our students to see exactly what happens in that area as well.

“We recently developed a relationship with the KUKA plant — KUKA puts together the Wranglers for the Jeep plant. They’ve been just so inviting to us, and to our engineering students. They have over 250 robots and when they retool this spring, we’re getting one of those robots into Clay High School. It is just a special relationship and it’s only because of the partnerships that we are developing.”

“We’re working with Renhill in a partnership that they’ll have an office space at Clay High School to help with employability skills. Some of the soft skills that every time we talk to business folks, they are seeing that we need to work on these soft skills. Just being to work on time, being to work at all, and being to work drug-free ready to work. Those are some of the areas that they are going to help deliver that message that we probably can’t. We’re too familiar. We’re not the experts, and they can come in and do that for us.”

Class of ’68 steps in

Sandwisch says the Clay High Class of 1968 and the Keller family have been key in bringing a leadership program to the school district, also.

“Tom and Jeff Keller and the entire Keller family have stepped up to help us to become better leaders in our community. That is including John Wagner from E.S. Wagner as well as Gary Schaffer. There is a group of ’68 grads from Clay High School who have done really well and now they are coming in and doing a leadership series for us. It’s just been fantastic,” Sandwisch said.

He said it all stems from a business advisory committee, which the state of Ohio has mandated for public school districts.

“In addition to the Keller family, (Superintendent) Hal (Gregory) has put together a wonderful group, including Mr. (Oregon City Administrator Mike) Beazley and (administrators) from St. Charles, and we have representatives from Toledo Refining. We have a wonderful committee,” Sandwisch said. “We’ve met once and we’re going to be meeting again, so we’re excited by the direction and the leadership that Hal is putting forth, but it’s also just contagious in that every one of our buildings is just a different culture and has a different feel of growth about it.”

There is a little excitement developing, too, for students, in a new program that branched off from the robotics club.

“We’ve really been looking at three different areas,” Sandwisch said. “We’ve been working the academic area, arts and athletics, and our community schools foundation has really helped and come right alongside of us. Some highlights — in academics, we just started a drone racing league, and our students are already doing a robotics club, a STEM club, but drone racing is something brand new that they are all getting involved in.”

As far as capital improvements, the biggest development is air conditioning in the buildings, which teachers say is already paying dividends.

“This past year, we have air conditioning in every classroom throughout the district,” Sandwisch said. “It doesn’t sound like it is a need item, but it really has developed into a need item. It is no longer a want item. The teachers are reporting that our students are much further ahead earlier in the school year because of that comfort level. In the arts, that air conditioning idea is now moving into the big spaces. The big spaces are going to include Fassett’s auditorium. In fact, we’re putting an ad in the paper (this week) and we’re bidding it out. It doesn’t sound real, but we’re preparing for summer work already—we’re bidding those out.

“In athletics, many of you took part in that press box project, but we’re also doing some of the larger areas and the foundation is helping with that. We’re continually looking into improving our athletics, so our experience is not only for our athletes but also for the community as well, as they come in, and that includes air conditioning in the new gym at Clay High School is another item on the docket for this summer, so we have that comfort as everyone participates in there.”