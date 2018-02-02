Northwood Schools: Transformation at Lemoyne and Woodville obvious

Share

If you haven’t noticed, the footprint at the corner of Lemoyne and Woodville roads looks a lot different now.

Discussing the new Northwood Schools pre-K through grade 12 was a “no-brainer” for Superintendent Greg Clark at the Eastern Maumee Bay Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Communities address at St. Charles Mercy Hospital last week.

Northwood partnered with the Ohio Schools Facility Commission, which resulted in a brand new 130,000 square foot building.

In the original plan, the Ohio School Facilities project was to cost $33 million. Voters approved a 4.9 mill, 37-year property tax to pay for two-thirds of the price. A grant from the Ohio Schools Commission paid for the remaining $11.5 million.

“Everyone knows that we’ve had quite the year of transformation at Northwood Schools with the brand new building,” Superintendent Greg Clark said. “We now have our pre-schoolers through 12th grade students under one roof, and the campus looks very different. Now, we’re moving into the phase of trying to make our campus for the broader community more and we’re working on partnerships with the City of Northwood and their recreation programs to be able to open up our spaces to more folks.”

The end result was the old high school building was the only district facility that wasn’t razed, and Clark said it will be put to good use.

“We had a lot of meetings, and at the very first meeting that we had with the State of Ohio, in our process of putting together the plan, there was a lot of conversation about tearing down everything. But over the course of those meetings, obviously, the plan changed,” Clark said.

“So, by the time we had signed off on our plan, our plan was always to keep the 1964 Northwood High School building. It’s now called the Arts, Athletics, and Administration, so my office is there. The state doesn’t co-fund central office, so we were able to remodel space a lot cheaper than build new.

“We’ve kept the 800-seat auditorium and all the spaces that our art kids use and music as well. We have transformed of the academics section classrooms, took down walls, and it is a fabulous fitness facility. We’re looking with the city to not only have that for our athletes and our students, but also working with the city to be able to open that up for community use as well.”

One new amenity that has developed is a Bradner Road property that has become an outdoor classroom. It also includes partnerships with state agencies.

“That’s a really exciting piece. Northwood Schools has owned 20 acres on Bradner Road since the 1970s, back in 1973, I believe. That land was purchased from the neighboring farmer,” Clark said. “The plan at that time was this community was all growing and they thought they were going to need a brand new elementary school on that side of town. So, that never end came to fruition.

“But that land and the purchase agreement has some title restrictions with regards to how that land can be used, and so we’ve developed it into an outdoor classroom. Our kids go out there and we’ve got a creek that runs through that property that is a tributary to the lake, and with all the water quality issues that are in the news around us, our science kids are monitoring the water quality in that creek. We’ve been out there as an outdoor classroom for about three years.

“Then this past summer, we were able to connect to the trail at Nature Trails with an additional .66 miles of loop for walking so that we can not only have our kids use it as an outdoor classroom, but allow the community to have that space, too, to add to the walking trails at the park.

“We have a partnership with multiple agencies from the state and federal government that have helped us with planting it back into a natural state. If any of you drove by it this past year, the coreopsis flowers were just gorgeous. One of the interesting uses is we found out that someone chose after they got married, to have their wedding pictures done out there in that field of flowers. So, talk about different community uses.