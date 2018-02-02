‘Big Brother’ is at Cardinal Stritch, and it’s not an issue

Share

Cardinal Stritch President Father Eric Schild says “Big Brother” is alive and well at his school, and it’s not an issue.

“What’s great, it’s very much Big Brother, and I am completely good with that because not all of our parents are being good mothers or fathers when it comes to internet usage. But, if we see that they (students) go to some place that they are not supposed to be, a little blurb comes up that says, ‘Your school is watching you,’” Father Schild said during his address to Eastern Maumee Bay Chamber of Commerce guests at the State of the Communities breakfast at St. Charles Mercy Hospital last week.

“And, we call them on it, and if that happens again, then we go to the parents. Again, we find it to be a real responsibility as a school to be a help in that — to help them become good citizens who are affectively using technology.”

Schild said there have been advancements in academics at Cardinal Stritch, too

“I love that our math scores reflect our academic progress. Every year, we measure every student, three times a year, to see specifically how reading or math is doing. We are at or above the national level in all of our grades, which is absolutely wonderful,” Father Schild said.

“When I look at our academics, we started our one-on-one program for pre-K through 12,” Father Schild continued. “We’ve been doing it in the high school, but now it’s literally the whole school when it comes to technology. We switched to Chrome books, because again, we can monitor their technology use.”

He noted that Cardinal Stritch will host an open house for prospective students on Sunday, Feb. 11 from noon to 3 p.m. He added that tours will be available.

The priest gave a pitch about the advantages of a faith-based school.

“I think about our faith, and that’s obviously, as a priest, that is my bias. If we aren’t giving our kids Jesus as much as we can, then we are doing them a disservice,” Father Schild said. “And, with all the stuff that is out there nowadays in our world, as much Jesus as we can give them, we are going to give them. There is nothing that speaks to my heart better than seeing kids pray. Seeing kids worship God, seeing kids want to do better, and seeing kids want to make a difference in our society.

“We just took a group of about 40 students to the March For Life in Washington, D.C., and after three buses we got there. The first bus broke down, the second bus was coming to get us and that broke down, and after the third bus we got there. But, seeing the kids who want to truly stand up for the cause of life and what our nation is rooted on — the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness, and it just warms my heart. And, you see their hearts and you see the goodness there.”

He said at Cardinal Stritch, even faculty members have to minister to the students sometimes.

“I love being part of that community, as I was just reflecting on my eight years (here), largely because we’re small enough to know all of our students very, very well. Just yesterday, I had a young lady in there wanting relationship advice, and then today I’m meeting with her and her boyfriend to give relationship advice,” Father Schild said, drawing laughter from guests.

“I can’t tell you as a priest, but as also a Superintendent, how that is so transforming. And, all of our teachers do that. They not only act as teachers, but they also act as ministers in getting to know the students, from being able to minister to those kinds of issues. Because the reality is, how are they going to learn if they are so distracted by this relationship, or by this bad family situation, or by whatever. So, we’re able to really get in there and be able to minister to on that very individualized level, which is great.

“To be very honest, I love being a part of this community and the support that we have. I think in both Northwood and Oregon, they know that as well — that people here really do support and love the kids. That’s why we’re here — that’s our future and that’s why we do what we do. At Cardinal Stritch, things are very strong and very vibrant and I’m very excited to be part of that community.”