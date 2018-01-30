The Press Newspaper

Campaigns to be discussed

        The Oregon Republican Club will host a town hall meeting Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at Bay Park Community Hospital.

    Mike Gibbons, a partner in a Cleveland-area investment banking firm who is running for a U.S. senate seat, and Nathan Estruth, a candidate for lieutenant governor on the ticket headed by gubernatorial candidate Mary Taylor, will discuss their campaigns.

        The hospital is located at 2801 Bay Park Dr. in Oregon.

        For information contact Diana Skaff at 419-250-3470.
 

