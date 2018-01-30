Northwood plans to start adult recreation program

Share

Northwood residents can now sign up for an adult recreation program scheduled to start in February.

Adult recreation was among the results of a survey that the city sent to residents asking what they would like to see in a city recreation program, said Patrick McGaharan, the city’s part-time director of parks and recreation. He is also working on starting a summer recreation program for kids, which topped the wish list in the survey.

“My job now is to start a summer rec program and adult rec program. There were many things on the list, a lot of which can’t be addressed because of financial issues. The recreation program for adults is pretty cheap. I’m still working on the summer rec program, along with 10 other items.”

The adult recreation program will be located in the Arts, Administration and Athletic Building, the former high school, he said.

“The administration is there now. They still use the auditorium. They play junior high basketball games there and play Bingo in the cafeteria. Penta County also rents a couple of rooms. So there are still activities there. The City of Northwood was given one classroom and I’m in charge of that. We’re working on new flooring and drop ceilings, and will open it up to senior citizens during the week when the book mobile comes in. I don’t know when that’s going to start, but I’m working on that, too.”

A one-time fee of $20 will cover the four month adult recreation program, he said.



Start small

If the response is strong, more will be added to the program next year.

“We’ll start small, and have more next year. We’ll get a bunch of cardio equipment, like treadmills,” he said. “Right now, we’ll have full access to a weight room that’s already in the building. It’s pretty nice over there. They doubled the size of it. We’ll also have full access to the gym, where you can play basketball.” Pickleball, he noted, will also be offered. And for an additional $1, residents can join a fitness class.

“On Wednesday nights, we’ll have an instructor come in and do a fitness class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It will be for both experienced and inexperienced people. She’ll work with everybody,” he said.

The hallways will be marked off for those who want to walk for exercise. “They’ll know how many times they have to walk around to walk a mile,” he said. Jump ropes will also be available.

Senior citizens from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday can walk the hallways for free.

The program is expected to start the second week of February.



Summer rec

He hopes to complete plans for the summer recreation program for kids soon.

“That was the number one thing on the survey. People wanted that to come back. Obviously, it gives kids something to do in the summer. We haven’t had that in a few years,” he said.

He didn’t know why it was discontinued in the first place, he said.

“I don’t know why it ended - maybe because of costs. I’ve been working on costs. It’s quite a bit more expensive that what I anticipated,” he said. “My kids were in it when they were in school, and my youngest now is 23, so it’s been a while since I was involved in summer rec. It’s crazy. It sounds so simple, and it is, to organize a program like that. But then you have little stuff you have to go through to make it work.”

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 419-704-2194.