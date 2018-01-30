Bihn blasts Ohio EPA for `lying’ to the public

Share

Oregon City Councilwoman Sandy Bihn last Monday slammed the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for telling the public at an information session that an iron manufacturing facility planned in East Toledo would be the only one of its kind in the country. Bihn said there is a similar one in Texas that has several lawsuits filed against it due to pollution and noise.

Bihn attended the public information session and hearing held by the Ohio EPA at Waite High School on Jan. 18 regarding a draft air emissions permit for IronUnits, which plans to build an iron briquette manufacturing facility on the former Ironville Terminal Brownfield site at Front Street and Millard Avenue in East Toledo near the Oregon border.

Bihn said at last week’s council meeting that the Ohio EPA had “lied” about whether there was another facility similar to the one planned in East Toledo.

“I’ve been in a very angry, upset mode for the entire weekend because of this,” said Bihn, a long time environmentalist and executive director of Lake Erie Waterkeeper.

She said she had contacted an expert in the field and was told the type of technology that will be used by the facility has been used in Iran, Libya and Russia. She said an iron manufacturing plant in Portland, Texas uses technology similar to the one that will be used in East Toledo. That plant has been the subject of several lawsuits.

“We were lied to - just flat out lied,” she said of the Ohio EPA. “They said there was none in the U.S. like this. It’s absolutely not true. There is a facility in Portland, Texas that produces 2.2 million tons of iron briquettes. It’s the same system they’re going to use here. The reason they didn’t want us to know this is because they have multiple lawsuits. They have lawsuits for dirt and emissions, and lawsuits over noise. The [Texas] plant was constructed and became operational in 2016. So it’s new. “

The lawsuits against the plant in Texas allege property values have plummeted due to dirt and noise from the facility.

“This has been going on for a year. By December, the problems have not yet been resolved,” she said.

“The fact that this wasn’t addressed in the draft permit is unconscionable. You don’t come into our community and our area with a major facility and not be honest about what is going on in Texas. Everything is the same. The only thing that is different, at least that I can tell, and the expert can tell, is they have different owners. They are having major problems there and this is not the kind of facility that we want in our area or community.”



Industry limitations

She said that the amount of emissions from the plant “are so great, that no other heavy industry can come in here,” including industry on a smaller scale, due to regulations. The total emission rate at the Texas facility is 0.058. In Toledo, the total emission rate will be 0.06, she noted. “So our total emissions rate will be higher than the one in Texas. It’s incremental, but nevertheless, it’s higher.”

Bihn also expressed concerns that there would not be continuous monitoring of the facility.

“There’s mercury and taconite in the iron ore that’s not addressed in the permit,” she said.

Control technologies that are used in newer industries will not be used at the Toledo plant because owners have said it is costly. “They refuse to use it because they have said it is too expensive.”

She said the facility in Toledo is expected to be larger than the one in Texas. “This is a mammoth facility.”

Noise, an issue at the Texas plant, is not controlled by EPA, she said.

“It’s controlled by us. How would we know what that noise will be – there is no review. I am just shocked by what I found, that what we were told is so erroneous. I think this is a wakeup call to all of us. I think when a facility comes in to a community with an air or water permit, we ought to have a review. I don’t care how good they are or what their record is. We just don’t understand this stuff. But more than anything, this Texas facility is just a nightmare.”

In Oregon

Plans call for the back part of the facility to be in Oregon to be used for storage and parking.



“The back part that goes over Duck Creek - there will be some storage there. They’re taking four acres of wetlands that is up for a permit as well,” said Bihn.

Councilman Steve Hornyak asked if the city has any input on the project, since some of it will be in Oregon.

“Any Ohio resident or entity” said Administrator Mike Beazley, “has the right to file comments with the Ohio EPA. We have no permitting authority or regulatory authority. It’s all controlled by the state. They’re going to be extending a rail line that’s going to loop around on the Oregon side, and it’s zoned appropriately.”

Public Service Director Paul Roman said the company needs permit approval of a site plan for the portion in Oregon.

“We’re going to still comment, even if Toledo doesn’t. But they do need permit approval for what’s going into Oregon,” said Roman.

Hornyak asked Bihn if any environmental groups have criticized the facility.

“No. The groups haven’t addressed it,” said Bihn. “The mercury part is certainly a Lake Erie related issue. If mercury is released, it’s certainly a concern. There is documentation that mercury is in that product, but we don’t know how much.”

Conveyor

Council President Dennis Walendzak said plans call for the construction of a conveyor over Front Street near the border in Oregon. “It would not be a desirable thing to travel under it every time someone traveled into Oregon. We don’t even know if it’s going to be a closed conveyor that would convey the iron ore into the plant over Front Street. Obviously, that would cause potential dust emissions there. Maybe not for the city, but for the region,” he said.



If approved, the draft permit would allow the $700 million project to move forward with the construction of a 2.48 million tons-per-year hot briquetted iron manufacturing facility, according to the Ohio EPA. The plan will use a reformer fueled by natural gas and a shaft furnace. Carbon monoxide, nitrogen, oxides, particulate matter and greenhouse gas pollutants are expected to be emitted, along with minor quantities of other pollutants.

“I guess when I listen to all of this, sometimes the temptation of new jobs and an increase in tax revenue have to be balanced with the safety of our environment,” said Councilman James Seaman. “That’s really what we’re running into here. Sometimes it becomes very attractive and tempting to increase jobs on the docks and the railroad, and in the new factory. It all has to be balanced.”

EPA aware

Dina Pierce, media coordinator for the Northwest and Southwest districts, told The Press last week that the new facility would be the first of its kind in Ohio, not the nation, as Bihn said she was told at the hearing.

“There is no other facility in Ohio like the proposed IronUnits plant,” said Pierce. “We are aware of the plant in Texas and evaluated that facility as the permit was drafted for the proposed Ohio IronUnits facility.”

If the draft permit is approved, the final permit would require dust control measures for the storage piles and material handling if the plant is built in Toledo, she added.

Pierce said in an article that appeared in the Jan. 15 edition of The Press that the Ohio EPA will be monitoring pollution emitted at the plant.

“Once the facility is constructed and begins operations, the company has one year to apply for an operating permit. Before issuing the operating permit, the company is required to complete the initial stack testing requirements contained in the permit-to-install to verify the emissions are within predicted levels and are protective of local air quality. Ohio EPA will determine the frequency of additional emissions testing requirements after the results of the initial stack tests are reviewed. Additionally, the facility would be required to perform daily checks to make sure the emission units and the emission control systems are operating properly, keep records and file operation reports with Ohio EPA. Finally, Ohio EPA or Toledo Division of Environmental Services, will conduct periodic facility inspections to ensure proper operations and record keeping.”

Bihn stands by her earlier comments. She reiterated to The Press on Thursday that the Ohio EPA had said at the hearing there would be no other facility like it in the U.S., not in Ohio as Pierce contended.