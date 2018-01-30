Auditor issues finding against ex Northwood clerk

Share

The Ohio Auditor last week issued a finding for recovery for public monies totaling $650 against the former clerk of the City of Northwood and in favor of the city’s general fund.

Julie Jagodzinski was fired from the city for performance reasons in July of 2016. She was indicted by the Wood County grand jury last year for two counts of theft, one count of tampering with records and one count of tampering with evidence.

The city owns many buildings available for rent to residents for holding various types of events. Jagodzinski was responsible for having residents complete rental hall agreements, and collecting the rental fees. A receipt was to be completed by Jagodzinski with a copy of the receipt issued to the resident. The date of rental would be documented on a calendar with a copy of the calendar submitted to the Maintenance Department. Jagodzinski would then submit the revenue to Northwood Finance Director Ken Yant for depositing, according to an independent auditor’s report.



Records missing

After Jagodzinski was let go from her job last July, it was noted that all records related to the rental of city buildings were missing, according to the report. Jagodzinski was contacted in an attempt to recover the missing records. Jagodzinski returned several binders of rental records. However, after reviewing the contents, it was noted that records from 2014 through 2016 were still missing.

As a result of an investigation by the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office, it was determined that at least $650 in rental fee revenue was collected by Jagodzinski and not deposited in the city’s bank account. Following the indictments by the grand jury, Jagodzinski pled guilty on Dec. 4 to one count of theft in office in an amended indictment. Counts two, three and four were dismissed. She was sentenced to one year community control. According to the terms of probation, she must maintain lawful employment, complete 200 hours of community service, have no contact with the City of Northwood, submit to DNA testing, and pay $650 in restitution, a $100 supervision fee and court costs.



Preventive measures

City Administrator Bob Anderson told The Press last week that the city has instituted measures to prevent theft of public funds in the future.

“We have taken steps to correct that. We’re putting more stringent controls on the money we take in. Specifically, we have changed how money is handled by public employees. There has to be at least two or three people involved in transactions,” said Anderson. “When we get money, it now must be deposited immediately with the Finance Department. When a room is rented, we make sure there is a record of that. The daily rental fee is $35 for residents. The deposit can be up to $100 per rental. The deposit is refunded if the room is left in satisfactory condition.



