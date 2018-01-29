Lead line replacement project to start

Share

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District expects to complete a project this year to replace water service lines containing lead.

The district board of trustees in December approved a resolution to contract with Speer Brothers, Sandusky, for $883,365 to replace lines in the district’s service area covering the northern part of Wood County.

Theresa Pollick, a spokesman for the district, said 322 service lines have been identified for replacement with most located in sections of Rossford and western Northwood where older infrastructure is in place. In Northwood, the homes and buildings being serviced are bounded by W. Florence, Oregon, Tracy and Wales roads.

The villages of Millbury and Walbridge do not have lead service lines, she said.

Tom Stalter, district engineer, said the district will be exceeding Environmental Protection Agency regulations with the replacement project

“Although it’s not yet required by EPA, the district feels it’s a priority to replace all lead service lines. We already replace any lead service line that requires maintenance,” he said. “The district expedited this project and with the support of a low-interest loan from the Ohio EPA, we will be able to replace all of these lines this year.”

A map showing the project area is available on the district website.

Maps identifying lead service lines across the state were released last year by the Ohio EPA. At the time, Ohio had 1,878 Ohio public drinking water systems that were required to submit the maps by last March as part of drinking water reforms.

Dina Pierce, a spokesman for the Ohio EPA, said the district loan is being finalized and the interest rate will be determined based on the going market rate at the time the loan is issued.