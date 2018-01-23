Ottawa County Overdose Advisory

Share

The Ottawa County Prosecutor, the Ottawa County Coroner and the Port Clinton Police Department have issued an opiate overdose advisory effective immediately. Within the past seven days, there have been five reported opiate overdoses in Ottawa County. Three of the suspected overdoses have resulted in death. Based upon the recent trend, it is suspected that a batch of opiates is circulating within Ottawa County that is much more potent than usual.

The suspected overdoses are currently being investigated through a joint effort of the Ottawa County Drug Task Force, Port Clinton Police Department and the Ottawa County Coroner’s Office.

If you or a loved one is in need of addiction resources, visit http://ohiocares.ohio.gov/Resource-Map/Ottawa-County

or contact the Ottawa County Drug Addiction Response Team at 419-734-6845.

If you or a loved one is experiencing an overdose or other medical emergency, dial 9-1-1