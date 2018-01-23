Oregon reviews draft property maintenance code

Share

Oregon City Council late last year started discussions on passing a property maintenance code. The city administration presented a draft ordinance to council that is currently under review.

“It’s really up to the council now,” said City Administrator Mike Beazley. “Council asked the administration to prepare draft legislation to move this issue forward, and we did.”

Its goal is to prevent property deterioration, to set minimum standards for maintenance and appearance, and to preserve safety, prevent fire hazards and eliminate blight to protect the neighborhood.

“We’ve taken about three looks at it over the last year,” said Beazley. Many communities have adopted a national property maintenance code as the local code, he added.

“Some communities in our region have no property maintenance code, some have adopted the national model of property maintenance code, and others have their own versions of it,” he said. “We’ve realized we’re kind of different than other communities with our own sensibilities and expectations about the role of community government.”

Exceptions

The proposed law would apply to all residential use buildings, including accessory buildings and adjoining property, and all commercial use buildings, including accessory buildings and adjoining property. It would exclude all industrial and agricultural uses.

“If council were to decide to have a property maintenance code, we think it’s likely they would not extend all those rules to industrial and agricultural uses. But that’s really for council to decide how to draw those lines,” he said.

The city has removed anything that regulates interior issues of a house.

“After listening to council members, we don’t have anything in this draft ordinance that would affect the city telling anyone what temperature their thermostat has to be set to, or conditions of the interior of the home. That’s really a home owner’s issue. This code will not regulate those issues, except if someone is maintaining a nuisance or something that is dangerous, and that’s already in the law in every community. So this deals with the exterior of the home,” he said.

The law would affect all exterior components of a building, including, but not limited to:

•Walls

•Roofs

•Cornices

•Chimneys

•Drains

•Towers

•Porches

•Landings

•Fire escapes

•Stairs

•Store Fronts

•Windows

•Doors

•Awnings

•Marquees

The proposed law would also affect landscaping, signs, infestation by insects, termites and rodents, removal of rubbish, and removal of inoperable, unlicensed or junk vehicles.

Penalties would be $100 for each violation, with each day constituting a new violation. The total accumulated fine would be limited to $300. The owner and occupant would be responsible for all violations and compliance with the law.

Up in the air

Nothing is set in stone, said Beazley.

“This is an issue that reasonable people can disagree with. We have some council members who feel this is the best approach for Oregon, and there are some council members who think our current system is adequate to meet these needs. We have some residents who strongly believe we need to make a change. But we also have other residents who strongly believe they don’t want the city telling them how to make changes to their house. That’s the challenge to the city. We have got make a decision, while realizing it’s not something that’s likely to be a unanimous decision. We’re looking at having another public hearing within the next 60 days or so to look at the options available, and whether they should be acted on or not.”

The city, he added, is basically looking at enforcing compliance.

“It’s a tough balancing test for some cities. About half of the communities in our area have a property maintenance code, and some don’t.”