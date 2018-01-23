EPA questions partial impairment designation of Lake Erie

Share

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency admitted it was wrong last year to approve a decision by the Ohio EPA to designate only limited shoreline areas of western Lake Erie as “impaired.”

The Clean Water Act requires Ohio, every two years, to evaluate the water quality of all waters within its jurisdiction and submit a list to U.S. EPA that identifies each body of water that is impaired by pollution. The U.S. EPA then approves the list if it meets specific requirements, including the requirement to assemble and evaluate all existing and readily available water quality related data and information regarding water quality problems within a state’s jurisdiction.

On Oct. 2016, Ohio EPA submitted its list to U.S. EPA without assembling all readily available information regarding phosphorus pollution that drives the growth of Harmful Algal Blooms in the open waters of western Lake Erie, or evaluating whether Harmful Algal Blooms are impairing those waters, as required by the Clean Water Act. The U.S. EPA approved of the state’s decision on May 19, 2017. Now the U.S. EPA admits it was wrong to accept Ohio’s list.

In a Jan. 12 letter to Craig Butler, director of the Ohio EPA, David R. Ross, assistant administrator of the U.S. EPA, stated that the federal agency had “reevaluated” the state’s list and determined it was “not fully consistent with the requirements of the Clean Water Act and EPA’s regulations.”

EPA withdrawal

The state did not demonstrate it had satisfied “its statutory and regulatory obligations to assemble and evaluate all existing and readily available data and information regarding nutrients in the open waters of Lake Erie within the state’s boundaries,” stated Ross.

“Therefore, by this letter, the U.S. EPA is withdrawing the May 19, 2017 approval specifically with respect to the open waters of Lake Erie. EPA requests that the state assemble and evaluate all existing and readily available data and information regarding nutrients in the open waters of Lake Erie, consistent with applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, by April 9, 2018, and submit to the U.S. EPA the results of that evaluation for U.S. EPA’s consideration.”

After the U.S. EPA approved the state’s list last year, environmental groups filed a lawsuit challenging the federal agency’s decision as a violation of the Clean Water Act. The groups also filed a motion for summary judgment and memorandum on January 15, the day before the court imposed deadline of January 16, 2018. The groups want Judge James Carr to order the U.S. EPA to formally rule the western basin impaired and begin a cleanup with mandatory goals and deadlines, according to Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie (ACLE) in Toledo, and Chicago based Environmental Law and Policy Center (ELPC). The groups are co-plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed last July seeking to overturn U.S. EPA’s approval of Ohio’s list.

Mandatory cleanup

ACLE last week expressed hope that its lawsuit, and the U.S. EPA’s reevaluation of its decision, will lead to a mandatory cleanup, particularly of the 700 million gallons of raw animal waste spread annually on fields draining into western Lake Erie.

“We certainly hope Judge Carr will quickly issue an order to the U.S. EPA telling them they have got to declare the western basin of Lake Erie impaired and get serious about the process that’s supposed to follow, which is an inventory of polluters and enforcing mandatory timetables and deadlines,” Mike Ferner, founder of ACLE, said to The Press last week. “The people who have been watching Lake Erie for a long time have said voluntary measures will not work. The only people who want to maintain that are the CAFO operators and the Ohio EPA.”

Ferner said despite the EPA’s refusal to give full impairment designation to the western basin of Lake Erie, the Clean Water Act “is still the law of the land.

“With the lawsuit and other actions, ACLE intends to make the agency do its job to hold factory farms and other polluters accountable for what they’ve done to our lake,” he said.

Ferner said he believes the lawsuit played a role in the U.S. EPA’s reevaluation of its decision.

“The U.S. EPA was quite happy with the list that Ohio EPA sent them,” he said.

“It’s just plain nonsense to think that the western basin of Lake Erie is not impaired completely every summer,” he said.