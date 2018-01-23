Decorative lights complete Navarre Ave. improvements

Share

The Navarre Avenue Safety Improvement project has been completed with the installation of decorative lights, a final feature that was added to the median.

City Administrator Mike Beazley told The Press last Wednesday that the project’s completion date had been delayed due to vendors in Houston getting bogged down last August after Hurricane Harvey, a category 4 hurricane, slammed into the Houston metropolitan area, causing $125 billion in damages.

“You can’t predict a hurricane flood in Texas will affect a project here in Oregon. But when some of the equipment we’re waiting for is dependent on being delivered from there, it can happen. There is such demand in Texas for the company to replace so many things, we were delayed for a couple of months. Things like that sometimes happen.”

Now that all the equipment has been shipped and installed, the $5 million project has been completed.

“The project is essentially done,” he said. “We finally have our ballards [decorative lights] lit. They took a longer period of time to get going than we would have liked. But they’re up and going. We started them Tuesday night. They look nice. They gradually, and slowly, switch colors from across the blue spectrum.”

The lights, which are digitally controlled, will have several applications, he noted. “For Valentine’s Day, the lights can be red or pink. Or they can be the colors of Clay High School or Cardinal Stritch during their homecoming celebrations. We’re going to do some fun things. We can change each individual light, do patterns. They will help create a positive appearance in Oregon.”

Reduce accidents

The aesthetic features were later added to the $5 million project. Major road improvements are expected to reduce traffic crashes and improve safety along the stretch of Navarre between I-280 and Isaac Streets Drive.

The project included the construction of seven U-turns, a median along Navarre, with bump-out and median openings to accommodate U-turns and emergency access. The project includes a public access road between Wheeling Street and Navarre, located northeast of the intersection, with right-in and right-out access to Navarre Avenue to serve businesses and provide emergency vehicles access. The project also included upgrading traffic signals, the addition of a second left turn lane for southbound Wheeling Street, resurfacing to improve pavement skid resistance, waterline replacement, and other related work.

“We’ve added some decorative crosswalks, and some plantings that will be obvious next spring,” he added.

A challenge

“This was an area that had one of the highest traffic accident rates in the region. It had become such a challenge to get in and out of the businesses between Isaac Streets and Wheeling,” he said. “It was hard on our residents, it was hard on our businesses, it was hard on the people who wanted to be customers of the businesses.”

Some were concerned that the median would keep them from being able to turn left onto Navarre, said Beazley.

“But we had a barrier there all the time – a row of cars. You couldn’t really get out anyway,” he said.

The city received grant funding from the Federal Highway Administration through the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for the project. The city paid for the waterline replacement and the decorative lights.

City officials are looking into extending the project further east in the future.

“We’re excited about the outcome. We look forward to continuing to work with the community to see if we should keep going east on Navarre with this sort of improvement. We want to make sure people get used to the project as it exists right now. Let’s see where the community wants to go long term,” said Beazley.