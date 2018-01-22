Ottawa County: Bonds for water systems refinanced

Share

Ottawa County will save about $188,431 by refinancing bonds that were issued to pay for improvements to water and wastewater systems, the board of county commissioners said last week.

After a review of the county’s debt, the board decided to refinance about $2 million in bonds issued for work on the county’s regional water treatment plant and transmission system and the Portage-Catawba Island sanitary sewer system.

The older debt had an interest rate of about 4.5 percent while the new debt will have an average rate of 3.18 percent, according to the commissioners.

The county also took advantage of low interest rates and issued new debt of about $10 million for a renovation project at the Riverview Healthcare Campus.

The 30-year debt carries an interest rate of 3.46 percent and will be used for improvements to the facility and adding about 20 assisted living units.

In addition to commissioners James Sass, Mark Stahl and Mark Coppeler, county administrator/clerk Rhonda Slauterbeck; Ottawa County Improvement Corporation executive director Jamie Beier Grant; auditor Lawrence Hartlaub; treasurer Robert Hille; sanitary engineer James Frey; sanitary engineer administrator Gino Monaco; Riverview campus administrator Kendra German and nursing home chief financial officer Brian Coil presented the county’s financial information to Moody’s Investors Service, which confirmed the county’s Aa2 rating.

“The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the county’s healthy financial position, sizable tax base and modest debt burden,” a statement by Moody’s says. “The rating balances these strengths with economic risk posed by recent devaluation of a major taxpayer (the Davis-Besse power plant) and an elevated pension burden. The issuer rating is equivalent to the rating we would assign to bonds secured by a general obligation unlimited tax pledge.”

EPA loan

The county will replace aging equipment at the Portage-Catawba Island wastewater treatment plant with funding from a low-interest loan from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

Monaco said the county issued a notice to proceed to contractors last month and the scheduled completion date is February 2019.

He said the project will include replacing a mechanical screen and grit removal system, installing new valves and upgrading the collection system’s pump stations.

The improvements will maintain effective wastewater treatment and protect water quality in Lake Erie, said Dina Pierce, a spokesman for the EPA.

She said the reduced interest rate on the $1.26 million loan will save the county about $393,000 compared to a market-loan.