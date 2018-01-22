Lake Twp.: Zoning request going to trustees

Share

A hearing before the Lake Township trustees to decide a zoning change request for parcels along Woodville Road will likely be on the trustees’ meeting agenda in February, Richard Welling, a trustee, said last week.

The township’s zoning commission Wednesday voted to turn down a request by the owner of the parcels, Jim Mlynek, who is seeking a change from R-2 residential to B-2 general commercial. The owner of Woodville Road Nursery, Mlynek has been using the property as a transfer station for piles of leaves that he composts at his nursery on the other side of Woodville Road.

The commission’s recommendation to deny a zoning certificate will be presented to the trustees for a vote, Welling said.

He and Jeff Pettit, who chairs the board of trustees, said they expect the matter to ultimately be decided in court.

Mlynek and residents of Bailey Road, who have raised concerns about odors from the site and drainage problems, have both retained attorneys.

“We typically would go off the commission’s recommendation. But with both sides having legal representation, it seems like this is going to be drawn out. I don’t know if there is going to be any quick answer on this,” Pettit said.

The Wood County Planning Commission last month recommended rezoning half of the two parcels to B-2 general commercial and leave the other half R-2.

The non-binding recommendation called for the half fronting Woodville Road to be rezoned to B-2 and the portion along Bailey Road remain R-2.

Dave Steiner, director of the plan commission, also suggested if the township were to adopt the recommendation it should require Mlynek to have a survey conducted to show the boundaries of the B-2 and R-2 sections.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has issued a permit to Mlynek to use the property as a transfer station for the leaves but that doesn’t preclude the township from deciding whether or not the owner has met requirements for stormwater controls and buffers, according to an opinion from Phil Dombey, township solicitor.