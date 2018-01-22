Lake Twp.: Pay rates set for EMS staff

Share

A resolution establishing pay rates for personnel that will be staffing Lake Township’s newly organized emergency medical service unit has been approved by the township trustees.

The trustees Tuesday set the pay scale at $11.75 per hour for part-time emergency medical technicians, $12.50 for EMT- Intermediate and $15 for paramedics.

At a previous meeting, the trustees approved the hiring of Kevin Sanders, a lieutenant and paramedic with the fire department, as the township’s EMS coordinator.

A contract between the township and LifeStar for the service ends in March and township officials plan to have paramedics in place before the agreement expires, Mark Hummer, township administrator and police chief, said.

He said the pay scale puts the township “in the ball park” for attracting “good quality people.”

Voters in the township on Nov. 7 approved a 1-mill property tax levy that will generate about $230,204 annually for the 24/7 service. A 0.8-mill levy already on the tax duplicate also helps fund the service.

Under the township agreement with LifeStar, the company provides two paramedics for each shift and the township provides an emergency vehicle, equipment and houses the on-duty personnel at the administration building on Cummings Road.

Fire Chief Bruce Moritz said last week he expects the EMS unit to be staffed primarily by part-time personnel with the exception of Sanders.

In his annual report to the trustees, Moritz said fire caused an estimated $318,500 in damage last year in the township.

Medic 50, the ambulance used by the LifeStar paramedics, responded last year to 945 rescue runs, 112 accidents, 90 lift assists and 9 mutual aid calls.

Township EMS personnel responded to 935 rescue runs, 112 accidents, 60 lift assists and 3 mutual aid calls.

Zoning hearing

In other business, the trustees accepted the recommendation of the township’s zoning commission to change the zoning of a parcel from R-2 residential to B-1 business.

The parcel is located at the corner of Plumey and Lemoyne roads.

The applicant, Jean Witt, has indicated she intends to sell the property to a small business owner.

Trustees Richard Welling and Ken Gilsdorf voted for the change while Jeff Pettit abstained because he is related to the property owner.