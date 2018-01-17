Share

A military appreciation night has been scheduled for Jan. 19 prior to the Lake/Otsego varsity basketball game at Lake High School.

Active military personnel or veterans with a military ID and one guest will be admitted for free.

Prior to the game, military personnel will assemble on the floor for a recognition ceremony and the National Anthem.

Students from both schools are encouraged to wear their camo attire.

VFW Post 9963 will be the Color Guard for the event and the colors will be posted before the game. Members of the guard are Bob Slovak, Ken Gilsdorf, Kent Greenlese and Bob Lockhart, who attended Lake schools and are Vietnam veterans.