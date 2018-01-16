Oregon OK’s messaging boards at specific locations

Share

Oregon City Council on Monday approved the purchase and installation of two monument signs with electronic messaging centers at the city’s municipal complex.

The contract amount to Reason Sign Company, 2115 Loxley Road, Toledo, was $58,750.

The city provided specifications to three vendors, and Reason Sign Company provided the best quote.

The quote from Reason Sign Company was about $500 more than Allen industries, and the quote from Toledo sign was over $15,000 higher, according to City Administrator Mike Beazley.

“This is a substantial investment for the city,” stated Beazley in a Jan. 8 memo to council. “Research was completed on each of the vendors to determine which could provide a product that not only the city could be proud to display but quick turnaround service should the need arise.”

In viewing other signs the vendors had manufactured and installed, as well as talking with customers of the vendors, the city chose Reason Sign Company as its lowest and best bidder to manufacture, build and install these signs, added Beazley. “The company has local sign installations in the city that we feel will mirror what is needed at the city complex. ”

The 40” by 125” Galaxy Outdoor Electronic Messaging Boards will be placed at 5330 Seaman Road in front of the municipal complex and at the entrance to the South Soccer Complex on Starr Avenue Extension to provide current information to residents and visitors.

The signs will be perpendicular to the road, Beazley said at the meeting on Monday.

“It will be parallel to our exit driveway so it will be visible to passersby. Additionally, to the south end of the complex, we’ll have another sign for those on the rec side on Starr Extension,” he said.

Budgeted item

Mayor Mike Seferian said Councilman Terry Reeves, chairman of the Recreation & Parks Committee, brought up the idea for the signage for the recreation complex over a year ago.

“It was approved in the budget that was passed a few weeks ago. This is something we took our time proceeding with because of the expense,” said Seferian. “I believe council thought it was a worthy cause when it was inserted in the budget.”

Councilman Tim Zale asked if the messages of both signs will be the same.

“These particular signs, will they pretty much give the same messages each time or give independent messages of what is going on in the city? I guess my thought process is did we ever consider putting one of these type of signs for information for residents at Navarre and Wheeling?”

Seferian said the signs can be programmed with different messages.

“These can be operated independently, but a lot of times, we may have exactly the same messages. They have the ability to be programmed individually,” said Seferian. “Many more people pass Navarre and Wheeling. Even though that sounds like the best place, it might be more strategically placed on Starr Avenue. Most Oregon residents try to avoid Navarre. Maybe you wouldn’t want to be going down Navarre Avenue and doing a lot of reading because of the traffic.”

Beazley added that the city plans to meet with officials from St. Charles Hospital to discuss shared signage.

“It’s among the issues we’ll discuss.”

Also at the meeting, council:

•Approved a resolution recognizing Oregon Spring Fest as a community sponsored even authorized by the Oregon Growth Corporation. “Although this item is traditionally in the first meeting of the calendar year for our first regular council meeting, it allows the Oregon Growth Corporation to run the parade we have down Dustin Road,” Seferian said of the annual event;

•Authorized municipal administrators, subject to the written authorization of the mayor, to take bids on equipment, materials, supplies, maintenance agreements and insurance without the requirements for future legislation to be adopted by council. “We’ve had this ordinance since 1989,” said Seferian. “It is an ordinance that gives authority to our department head to run their shops under a $25,000 amount without going out to bid and doing their day to day operations.”