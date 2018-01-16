EPA to hold hearing for iron plant in East Toledo

Share

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public information meeting and hearing on Thursday, Jan. 18, at Waite High School regarding a draft air emissions permit for an iron briquette manufacturing facility in Toledo.

The IronUnits plant plans to locate on the former Ironville Terminal Brownfield site at Front Street and Millard Avenue in East Toledo.

The public can submit comments for the record concerning the draft permit. The public information session and hearing starts at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria of the high school, 301 Morrison Drive, Toledo. If approved, the permit would allow the $700 million project to move forward with the construction of a 2.48 million tons-per-year hot briquetted iron and direct reduced iron manufacturing facility, according to the Ohio EPA. The plan will use a reformer fueled by natural gas and a shaft furnace. Carbon monoxide, nitrogen, oxides, particulate matter and greenhouse gas pollutants are expected to be emitted, along with minor quantities of other pollutants.

Computer modeling

Computer modeling was conducted to ensure local air quality will be protected.

Dina Pierce, media coordinator for the Northwest and Southwest districts of the Ohio EPA, said computer modeling has been done for many years and is a routine part of Ohio EPA’s permitting process.

“It uses the calculated maximum potential emissions for each pollutant and current air quality data for the area and predicts (models) the impact on local air quality,” Pierce told The Press last week. “Ohio EPA and Toledo Environmental Services staff use the resulting information to make sure air quality standards protective of human health and the environment will be maintained if the emission sources is constructed.”

If the permit is approved, the total maximum air emissions would be limited to protect public health and the environment. Ohio EPA does not have regulatory authority over issues such as siting, eminent domain, setbacks to homes, schools or businesses, noise levels, traffic, zoning or property value effects.

Pierce said the company already has a wastewater discharge permit for non-contact cooling water, and is processing other permits as well.

“Ohio EPA is processing permit applications for wetlands impacts and wastewater pretreatment,” she said. “The facility’s wastewater, after pretreatment, would be discharged to Toledo’s sanitary sewer system for further treatment. Also, every construction project of one acre or more in Ohio requires a construction stormwater permit to make sure stormwater runoff from the construction activity is controlled. Ohio EPA is processing this permit.”

Regular monitoring

Pierce said the Ohio EPA will be monitoring pollution emitted at the plant.

“Once the facility is constructed and begins operations, the company has one year to apply for an operating permit. Before issuing the operating permit, the company is required to complete the initial stack testing requirements contained in the permit-to-install to verify the emissions are within predicted levels and are protective of local air quality. Ohio EPA will determine the frequency of additional emissions testing requirements after the results of the initial stack tests are reviewed. Additionally, the facility would be required to perform daily checks to make sure the emission units and the emission control systems are operating properly, keep records and file operation reports with Ohio EPA. Finally, Ohio EPA or Toledo Division of Environmental Services, will conduct periodic facility inspections to ensure proper operations and record keeping,” said Pierce.

Written comments are considered the same as oral testimony presented at the hearing. They must be received by the close of business on Jan. 22, of this year. Comments can be mailed to Matt Stanfield, Toledo Division of Environmental Services, 348 S. Erie St., Toledo, 43604, or emailed to Matthew.Stanfield@toledo.oh.gov.

Ottawa County

In other Ohio EPA news, Ottawa County will replace aging, deteriorating equipment on the county’s regional wastewater treatment plant with financing from a low-interest rate loan from Ohio EPA, it was announced last week.

The project will replace the mechanical screen and grit removal system, install new valves and improve the collection system’s pump stations. The upgrades will ensure continued effective treatment of wastewater and protect water quality in the Portage River.

Created in 1989, the Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF) provides below-market interest rate loans for communities to improve their wastewater treatment systems. The reduced interest rate on the $1.26 million loan for the project will save the county an estimated $393,000 compared to a market-rate loan.

In addition to improvements to publicly owned treatment works, WPCLF loans have been provided for agricultural best management practices, home sewage system improvements, landfill closures and water quality-based stormwater projects. The WPCLF provides technical assistance to public wastewater systems in a variety of areas from the planning, design, and construction of improvements to enhancing the technical, managerial and financial capacity of these systems. WPCLF loans also make possible the restoration and protection of some of Ohio’s highest quality water bodies through the fund’s Water Resource Restoration Sponsor Program.