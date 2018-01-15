Speed sign bill needed, Sheehy says

Share

A bill he co-sponsored to clarify speed limit laws is needed to prevent over-reach by municipal jurisdictions, State Representative Mike Sheehy, D – Oregon, said last week.

HB 219 unanimously passed out of the House Transportation and Public Safety Committee in November and Sheehy, the ranking Democrat, and other committee members are awaiting word from House leadership for scheduling a floor vote.

The bill aims to specify when a speed limit takes effect – and when enforcement can begin, Rep. John Boccieri, D – Poland, told the committee during his sponsor testimony.

The Ohio Revised Code is unclear on the matter, he said, “It merely states that failing to abide by a speed limit in unlawful.”

“HB 219 would codify that, for all speed limit areas, a speed limit becomes effective beginning at a reasonable distance from the speed limit sign. In practice, this would mean that a driver would not be liable for reducing his/her speed in response to passing into an area with a lower speed limit until a reasonable distance after their vehicle actually passes the speed limit sign,” Boccieri told the committee.

Boccieri said he began researching the issue after a constituent raised questions about a recently installed camera outside of Youngstown.

“Nobody is in favor of speeding but I am opposed to speed traps,” Sheehy said. “This legislation tries to address that. It gives reasonable discretion to a judge as to whether a speed trap has been set up or a municipal government is trying to provide safe streets in the community.”

Gary Biller, president of the National Motorists Association, testified in favor of the bill and said it would bring Ohio into compliance with the federal Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices.

A decision on whether the bill will be brought up for a vote on the House floor will be determined after further discussion with the caucus, said Brad Miller, press secretary for House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger.