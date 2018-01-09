Lucas County promotes sale of more dog licenses

Share

Friends of Lucas County Dogs in conjunction with the Lucas County Auditor’s Office, Lucas County Canine Care and Control and the Huntington Center have created a promotion to increase the number of dog licenses sold.

Dog owners who buy licenses are automatically entered to win tickets to concerts and events through May as part of the promotion.

The effort was initiated with the assistance of a generous community member, to increase the number of dogs licensed in Lucas County.

“A local citizen came to us wanting to donate towards the tickets to increase the licenses sold in the county,” said Tina Duckworth, vice president of the non-profit group Friends of Lucas County Dogs, which supplements the services of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control.

“We were able to purchase the tickets, partner with the auditor and the commissioners and do this promotion,” she said.

Fewer strays

The promotion is looking to attract dog owners who normally would not license their dogs with the goal of decreasing the number of strays that are not being reunited with their owners, according to Jeanette Pacholski, president of Friends of Lucas County Dogs.

A license costs $25.

Purchasing a license provides the owner with the “peace of mind knowing that if their dog becomes lost and is located by a Canine Control Officer or the public, they will be notified and reunited with their dog,” said Pacholski.

Although there are over 38,000 dog owners who purchased more than 53,000 licenses, Richard Stewart, Director of Lucas County Canine Care & Control believes that there could be thousands of dog-owners with unlicensed dogs.

Duckworth said a license will reconnect owners with their dogs if they’re lost.

“All of that information is in the system when they purchase the license. It’s all given to the county auditor. They can pull that information up as well as Lucas County Canine Care & Control, so that’s how they connect back to the owner,” said Duckworth.

A portion of the proceeds goes toward Lucas County Canine Care & Control.

Expanding locations

Anita Lopez, Lucas County Auditor, secured a partnership with the Toledo Lucas County Public Libraries to provide even more convenient dog-licensing locations.

“Expanding licensing locations provides an opportunity for dog owners with unlicensed dogs to easily obtain a 2018 license,” said Lopez.

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken and the Huntington Center have partnered with the Friends of Lucas County Dogs to assist in acquiring tickets for the concerts/events.

Pacholski said there will be weekly drawings through January, then monthly drawings in February, March, April and May. “There will be 12 sets of tickets issued, with each person receiving two tickets,” she said.

Dog licenses can be purchased at any of the Toledo Lucas County Public Libraries’ 20 locations.

The winners are announced on the Facebook page of Friends of Lucas County Dogs at www.facebook.com/friendsoflucascounty dogs.

“We just had our fourth drawing,” said Duckworth. The winner received two tickets to Disney on Ice. Other winners have received tickets to the Jeff Dunham: Passively Aggressive Tour, and the Chris Young concert on May 4.

Purchasing a license automatically enters dog owners into the series of drawings for premium seating for two at a Huntington Center concert or event.

Duckworth said donations to the non-profit group sponsors a leash program to provide leashes for the volunteers at Lucas County Canine Care & Control. Donations have also provided an agility A-frame and Kong dog treats to enrich the life of the dogs at shelter, and helped fund Cuties Fund for medical care.

The group formed in 2016, but didn’t get its official non-profit status until 2017, she said.