Entities partner in sanitary sewer study

Four entities are jointly funding an engineering study of providing sanitary sewer service in portions of Jerusalem Township in Lucas County and Allen Township in Ottawa County.

The townships and counties have agreed to contract with Poggemeyer Design Group for $23,500 to conduct the study.

Gino Monaco, administrator of the Ottawa County Sanitary Engineering Department, said health departments from both counties have conducted water testing and have confirmed there were “wastewater concerns impacting streams.”

“We’ve had meetings to discuss what needs to be done and the end result is Ottawa County will be the lead governmental entity. The study is going to look at extending sewers throughout that area and then we’ll be determining whether we pipe it to Oregon, Genoa or build a new wastewater treatment plant. Or do we take no action,” he said.

Kelly Frey, sanitary engineer, said the study will determine what areas now served by septic systems and package plants may need the sewer extensions.

“We’ll be outlining an area where there is first of all a need. And second, has a population density to make it cost effective,” he said.

Monaco called the study a first step in what will likely be a multi-year process, noting the engineering plan may take a year to complete before it can be submitted to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

“Based on the recommendations of the plan, well look at putting together a financing package, and then have a design based on the specifications put together,” he said. “The plan will include a count of the number of structures out there and look at the impact of the receiving streams. Preliminary cost estimates for serving the area and making a recommendation will also be included.”

Allen-Clay project

A separate sanitary sewer project is included in the department’s five-year capital improvement plan.

The fifth phase of the project calls for installing new sewers in a section of Clay Township and the sixth phase will include installing sewers in areas in Allen and Clay townships adjacent to the Village of Genoa.

Section 20 of Clay Township is under a health department order prohibiting new construction, Monaco said.