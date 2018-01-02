Luckey project: Soil sorter housing installed

Share

Clean-up work at the former Brush Beryllium site near the Village of Luckey will resume Jan. 2 after a break for the holidays.

Contractor crews have been pouring concrete for several pads that are needed and assembly of the structure that will house a soil sorter is complete, said Arleen Kreusch, outreach program specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Corps has contracted with Portage, Inc., a company based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to be the prime contractor for the clean-up project.

The site is a former beryllium production facility the Atomic Energy Commission operated in the 1950s as part of the national defense program.

The Corps has identified soils contaminated with beryllium, lead, radium-226, thorium-230, uranium-234 and uranium-238 for removal.

Kreusch said a pugmill, a device that will break up the soil before it goes through the sorter, was delivered to the site in mid-December and components of the sorter began arriving in the past two weeks.

Parts for a wastewater treatment facility are scheduled to arrive in early January, she said.

The Corps announced in a November update of the project that contaminated soils from the site won’t be disposed at the Evergreen landfill in Northwood.

The Evergreen facility was one of two disposal sites the Corps had been considering for disposal as soils and other contaminated materials are removed during the project; the other site, the U.S. Ecology Wayne Disposal Facility, Belleville, Mich., received approval from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to receive soils.

Kreusch said some soil and materials have already been transported to the Michigan facility.

The initial stages of the clean-up have focused on lagoons along the site’s southern boundary along Gilbert Road. From there, crews will work on trenches north of the lagoons.