Woodmore: Board to seek renewal of PI levy

The Woodmore school board Tuesday took the first step in placing a renewal levy request on the May 2018 ballot by approving a resolution of necessity for a 3-mill, 5-year permanent improvement levy that was first approved by voters in 2012.

A second required resolution will be on the agenda of the board’s January meeting, said Cara Brown, who chairs the board finance committee.

The levy generates approximately $450,000 annually.

Brown said much of the revenue from the levy, if renewed, will be used to fund upgrades to the high school building.

“There is a consensus that we need to focus on the high school,” she said. “The building and grounds committee has been conducting a review and will prepare a list of projects.”

Repairs to the roof are needed and windows may need to be replaced as well as extensive tuck-pointing of the structure’s brick and mortar, she said. The board may contract with a structural engineer for an assessment of the building.

The district has been on track for purchasing one new bus every school year with permanent improvement revenues, Brown said.

Earlier this year, the board completed a project to replace the heating and air-conditioning system at the high school. The project began in 2014 and cost approximately $1.6 million.

To pay for the initial phases, the board tapped the district’s permanent improvement fund

However, other funding became available when the administration was able to use excess bond issue funds totaling about $184,500 that had been dormant. Voters approved the bond issue in 1987 to pay for new equipment and building renovations. The board and administration sought approval from the Sandusky County Budget Commission to use the funds on permanent improvement needs.

Another $429,000 remaining from the local bond issue share of the construction of the PreK-8 building in Woodville was also used for the HVAC project.

