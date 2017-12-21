Lake Twp.: EMS coordinator position approved

Share

The Lake Township trustees have authorized the township fire chief and solicitor to prepare a contract and job description for the new position of Emergency Medical Service coordinator.

The trustees last week approved the hiring of Kevin Sanders, a lieutenant in the township’s fire department, for the position.

A contract between the township and LifeStar for the service ends in March and township officials plan to have paramedics in place before the agreement expires, Mark Hummer, township administrator and police chief, said.

Voters in the township on Nov. 7 approved a 1-mill property tax levy that will generate about $230,204 annually for the 24/7 service. A 0.8-mill levy already on the tax duplicate also helps fund the service.

Under the agreement with LifeStar, the company provides two paramedics for each shift and the township provides an emergency vehicle, equipment and houses the on-duty personnel at the administration building on Cummings Road.

During Tuesday’s trustees meeting, Chief Hummer and Fire Chief Bruce Moritz both took time to stress that LifeStar has had no intention of renewing the agreement with the township, countering rumors that the township wanted to end the agreement.

“We’ve asked them; do you want to give us a proposal?” Chief Hummer said. “They’re not going to stay in the 9-1-1 business. They’re no longer interested in providing this service for the township.”

Chief Moritz said LifeStar “has made it very clear they want out….sooner rather than later.”

Sanders has worked as an operations manager for LifeStar and also has worked for ProMedica, Moritz said.

“Kevin brings what we need to the table,” he said.

The chief said he was confident he could find qualified paramedics from both within the fire department and outside.

Contract approved

In other business, the trustees approved a three-year contract with employees represented by IBEW Local 245.

Under the new contract, the workers will receive raises of 2 percent in 2018, 2.5 percent in 2019 and 2 percent in 2020.

Employees’ share of health insurance premium contributions will increase by 3 percent over the course of the new agreement.

Hearing rescheduled

The trustees were also informed a case before the township zoning commission has been rescheduled for Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the request of attorney for both parties.

James Mlynek, owner of Woodville Road Nursery, is asking for two parcels along Woodville Road to be rezoned from R-2 to B-2.

Earlier this month, the Wood County Planning Commission recommended rezoning half of the parcels to B-2 general commercial and leave the other half R-2 residential.

Mlynek uses the parcels as a temporary site for piles of leaves to be used for compost. Residents of Bailey Road oppose the use of the parcels for storing leaves.