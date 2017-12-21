Oak Harbor author celebrates a German Christmas

Share

Did you ever wonder why and when Advent came into usage in the liturgical church and why Christmas Day is December 25?

Another thought to ponder — why was Christmas outlawed in New England and why and how was Christmas restored?

The answers to those questions, and dozens more, can be found in the 182-page Christmas When and Why: Sacred and Secular, written by Oak Harbor author Reed Oestreich. Christmas history was always a subject that Oestreich loved to research dating back to his retirement from teaching in the 1990s.

Oestreich also provides answers to “Why are the Christmas rose, mistletoe, holly and ivy part of our wonderful season?” and “What a wonderful surprise when we learn about the story of the Twelve Days of Christmas, Silent Night, and the True Christian Candy Cane.”

Six countries have been researched, including Oestreich’s ancestral Germany, as to their style of celebrating the Christmas season. He has visited his family roots on trips to Germany with the late Pemberville historian Dale Bruning, who also researched Pemberville’s German heritage.

Becoming a published author was always on the soon to be 81-year-old Oestreich’s wish list.

“An old philosopher once said, to make your life complete you must write a book, have a family and plant a tree,” Oestreich wrote, adding that he believes religious convictions are also a necessity.

Oestreich’s book is a Christmas history lesson, so it includes secular images, like Santa Claus, in the discussion.

“It tells about pre-Christian days, what they called the pagan days, and a lot of the traditions that we follow in the Christian church at Christmas were taken from the pagan ideas. I say it doesn’t make any difference where it came from, if it has meaning, so what is the difference? Our philosophy is for Christmas, if you can balance the sacred and secular, that’s the way to go, to balance the two,” Oestreich said.

Reed and his wife Ruth consider themselves Christmas enthusiasts who still decorate around 20 trees in their home. The book cover features in color five of the trees in their home and a description of around 20 Christmas trees will be found in the text of the book. Other artwork in the book came from another Oestreich family member.

“One thrill I had was when my late brother Nelson Oestreich, a retired professor and head of the art department at Westminster college in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, created 67 black-lined original sketches dealing with the topics in the book,” the soon to be 81-year-old Reed Oestreich said.

“These were in the German style,” Reed said. “Every ornament that went on the tree had to have meaning, like grapes were always considered a symbol of friendship. So, a lot times when you would be invited to a home in Germany, they would bring you an ornament of grapes or an ear of corn for thankfulness and harvest, and on and on.”

Reed said his brother Nelson also “gave me encouragement and information on writing and producing a book.”

The book, first published in 1998, is still selling like hotcakes, Oestrich said. It came about on the suggestion of another historian and author.

Oestreich acknowledges the encouragement and help by Pastor Larry Michaels, who on a Christmas tour of Oestreich’s home said, ‘Reed, why don’t you write a book?’”

Reed also thanks his daughter, Lisa, “for the many hours she spent doing all the computer work” and to his wife, Ruth, for giving up “the table for weeks with piles of books and paper and with her helpful comments and encouragement.”

In his acknowledgements, Oestreich added that thanks were in order to Madelyn Hetrick, a close friend and fellow teacher for many years at Woodmore Schools, adding “She was so kind to do the proofreading of my book.”

Also on his list to thank were Dan Taylor, who was with NorthStar Design of Elmore, for the cover design and “the family collage.” The book is published by BookMasters, Inc. of Arlington, Ohio, and he thanked Sherry Ringler for “extended encouragement and patience to me with my first book-writing endeavor.”

While he says these people contributed to making his dream come true, since he has authored a 364-page history of Oak Harbor, entitled Adolphus Kraemer: A Man of Vision for Oak Harbor and Salem Township, also published by BookMasters. It is just now hitting the shelves of area stores.

Before downsizing to a condominium in Oak Harbor, Oestreich’s hobbies included caring for his 3½ acre arboretum and garden, having garden tours, preparing and drying flowers and decorating his Graytown home for the Christmas season.

“At the Oestreich Arboretum, I would have 500 people or so go through every summer, but when you get into your 80s, because of health reasons, I couldn’t do it anymore,” Reed said. “We’re finding now that even doing 18 trees in the house takes a little longer than it did.”

Oestreich was born and raised on a farm between Elliston and Graytown. His parents were Melvin and Lillian (Miller) Oestreich. He attended Graytown Elementary School, Oak Harbor High School, and Bowling Green State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and his Master’s in School Administration.

Liking the elementary classroom, he taught most of his 30 years in the fourth, fifth and sixth grades at Woodville School, which later became Woodmore Schools. He retired from the public school in 1990. He later joined the faculty at BGSU as a supervisor of student teachers.

His wife, Ruth (Reeder) is from Genoa. They also have a son Brian, who is married to wife Jan, and they have two children, Joseph and Benjamin.

An autographed copy of Christmas When and Why: Sacred and Secular is available for $14.95 plus $3 for shipping and handling by calling Reed Oestreich at 419-898-5247. You can also send a personal check or money order payable to Reed M. Oestreich, c/o Creekside Publishing Co., 334 Country Meadows Drive, Oak Harbor, Ohio 43449-1554.