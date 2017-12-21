Former Speaker of the House to be inducted into Hall

Share

Longtime state legislator Randy Gardner will tell you that another long time state legislator, Charles Kurfess is a mentor and role model in Gardner’s political career.

Kurfess, now retired, and Gardner are both to be inducted in the Community Contributor category into the Eastwood Alumni Association’s Eagle Way of Fame at the Pemberville American Legion Hall on Feb. 24, 2018. Social time is 6 p.m. and the meal follows at 6:30 Tickets are $28 and can be purchased at the Pemberville Library and Eastwood High School.

Kurfess and Gardner are among four inductees who were selected by the Eastwood alumni in voting last week. The other two are the late Eastwood High faculty member Helen Rolfes and the late Dr. Thomas P. Bowlus.

Kurfess graduated from Troy-Luckey High School, being the vice president of his 1947 senior class.

Rolfes, an Eastwood teacher for 50 years, was quoted that “Charles Kurfess was her ‘prize pupil’. In her nomination, Janell (Brinker) Vickers said that “Chuck was an exceptional public servant” during his time as an elected official.

Kurfess served 22 years (11 terms) in the Ohio General Assembly from 1956-78; six as Speaker of the House.

He was noted as being “at the forefront of judicial reform, criminal justice reform, civil rights and access to justice issues.” He served as judge of Wood County Common Pleas Court for 12 years. He was engaged in general practice of law in Northwest Oho from 1958-90 (32 years) in state and federal courts. Even up to age 84, Kurfess served as a visiting judge.

In 1978, Kurfess ran for governor but James A. Rhodes was elected his fourth term. Kurfess was the first candidate in Ohio to choose a woman as his running mate.

More recently, Kurfess was appointed and served on the Ohio Constitutional Modernization Commission.

In 2017, Kurfess received the Thomas J. Moyer Award for Judicial Excellence, which goes to “a current or former Ohio judge which displayed integrity, fairness, open-mindedness, knowledge of the law, professionalism, ethics, creativity, sound judgment, courage and decisiveness.”

“This says it all who Chuck is,” Vickers stated.

Some of Kurfess’ other honors and positions:

2017 recipient of the Archie M. Griffin Professional Achievement Award by the Ohio State University Alumni Association

Honorary Life Fellowship by the Ohio State Bar Foundation

Former Presidential Appointee to Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations by President Gerald Ford.

Bowling Green Jaycees “Outstanding Young Man of 1965”

Distinguished Alumnus Award, Bowling Green State University, 1967

Board of Trustees for Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce

Family Services of Greater Toledo Executive Committee

Citizens Council for Ohio Schools

National Legislative Conference President, 1972-73

Chairman, Wood County Republican Party for two terms, 1980-88

Active member and past Lay President of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Stony Ridge

Kurfess is a graduate of Bowling Green State University and the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. He is a veteran who served in the U.S. Army Counterintelligence Corps.

Chuck is married to Helyn (Rudolph) and they have three children – Todd, Ann and Laura plus five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Kurfess has always lived in Perrysburg Township.

Kurfess’ parents were John and Margaret (Zingg) Kurfess. Margaret was a school teacher and John a farmer. John was a leader in Wood County schools, where he was instrumental in school consolidations, helping put together the Eastwood district – recognizing that the larger student body would afford more academic opportunities.

John served on the Wood County Board of Education for 16 years. John was also both a charter member of the Owens Technical College board and the Penta County Vocational District. John had also served on the Troy-Luckey School Board.

The Eastwood Alumni Association is seeking new members. If you are a graduate from the pre-consolidation of schools or Eastwood High School, the cost is $20 for a lifetime membership. For non-graduates of Eastwood, the cost is $50 to join the association. Make your check payable to: Eastwood Alumni Association. Checks can be brought to an EAA meeting or mailed to Eastwood Alumni Association, c/o Joyce Brinker, 7100 Sugar Ridge Rd., Pemberville, Ohio 43450.