Gardner to join his mentor, Kurfess, into hall of fame

State Senator Randy Gardner will join his role model and mentor, Charles Kurfess, into the Eastwood Alumni Association’s Eagle Way of Fame.

Kurfess, now retired, and Gardner are both to be inducted in the Community Contributor category into the Eastwood Alumni Association’s Eagle Way of Fame at the Pemberville American Legion Hall on Feb. 24, 2018. Social time is 6 p.m. and the meal follows at 6:30 Tickets are $28 and can be purchased at the Pemberville Library and Eastwood High School.

Gardner and Kurfess are among four inductees who were selected by the Eastwood alumni in voting last week. The other two are the late Eastwood High faculty member Helen Rolfes and the late Dr. Thomas P. Bowlus.

Gardner has been “an outstanding public servant representing Eastwood Schools well as a state legislator influencing Ohio education at state and local levels,” says his nominator, Joyce (Brinker) Vickers.

Gardner is currently the Ohio Senate majority floor leader, being selected unanimously by members of the Ohio Senate Republican caucus. This is Gardner’s 10th time being chosen for a House or Senate leadership post, more than any legislator in Ohio history.

Gardner has been in the state legislator the past 32 years representing Wood, Lucas, Erie, Fulton and Ottawa counties. He is currently in the Ohio Senate (his 15th year) and was Ohio State Representative for a total of 17 years.

Gardner currently serves on the following committees: Health and Human Services, Education, Energy and Natural Resources Committee and Rules, in addition to being the chairman of the Senate’s Finance Subcommittee on Higher Education. He also is the chairman of the Lake Erie Legislative Caucus.

Gardner has a 100 percent voting record on bills, amendments and policy resolutions, which have been almost 10,000 roll call votes.

“Over the years, he has worked tirelessly across party lines to make things happen. He is seen as vital to the success of the current legislature,” Vickers stated. “Senator Gardner has always been a strong leader for Ohio school systems, working on School Funding Committees. He has always ensured that Ohio schools have the support and tools needed.”

Gardner’s first bill introduction was Senate Bill 8, known as the School Technology and Security Support Act. This bill provides school districts with additional options to receive state aid for school technology infrastructure or security. He has led efforts to establish partnerships with Owens Community College and Bowling Green State University.

“Even with his State responsibilities, Senator Gardner has always been a great supporter of the Eastwood Schools and the Wood County community, helping people bringing jobs to Wood County and lowering taxes,” Vickers said.

Some of the honors that Senator Gardner have received:

Ohio Pioneer in Education Award and Education Legislator of the Year

Washington Center Award for Higher Education

Friend of Independent Higher Education Award, honoring Champions of Ohio private colleges (recognition for his work on the College Credit Plus Program)

Honored as a Jennings Scholar for Excellence in Education for 1985-86

Public Health Advocate Award

Watchdog of the Treasury Award

Regional Economic Development “Legislator of the Year award”

American Conservative Union ACU Conservative Award

Ohio Library Association’s Andrew Carnegie Award

Ohio Disability Council’s Legislator of the Year

Bowling Green State University “Accomplished Graduate Award”

Wood County Honorary 4-H Member

Ohio Chapter FFA Honorary Degree

Outstanding Young Man of America and listed in Who’s Who in American Politics

Gardner also served as a delegate for Ronald Reagan to both the 1980 and 1984 Republican National Conventions. He was one of the youngest Ohio delegates.

Gardner received his Bachelor of Science degree in Education and Political Science Master’s degree from BGSU. In additional to being a state legislator, he was a history and government teacher, newspaper reporter and real estate agent.

While a student at Eastwood, Gardner was Senior Class President, in National Honor Society, the Eagle’s Eye staff, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Council and a stellar athletic playing golf (co-captain)and basketball (all four years), baseball (three years) and football one year.

He captured medalist honors helping Eastwood capture the Suburban Lakes League golf title in 1975, 1976 and 1977. He was Eastwood’s Boy’s State Delegate his Junior year. Other the years, Randy has supported and spoke at Boy’s State at BGSU.

Randy is married to Sandy (Ford), another Eastwood graduate. They have three children – Brooks, Christina and Austin. He is a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.