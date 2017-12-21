WWII medic spent 50 years as a family physician

Share

Karina Hahn-Claydon nominated the late Dr. Thomas P. Bowlus for the Eastwood’s Alumni Association’s Hall of Fame because of “the fact that he was a man like no other.”

“Dr. Bowlus was an Eastwood alumnus (Pemberville High School), a World War II veteran and has greatly impacted others then and for generations to come,” Hahn-Claydon said.

Dr. Bowlus is to be inducted into the Eastwood Alumni Association’s Eagle Way of Fame at the Pemberville American Legion Hall on Feb. 24, 2018. Social time is 6 p.m. and the meal follows at 6:30 Tickets are $28 and can be purchased at the Pemberville Library and Eastwood High School.

Dr. Bowlus is among four inductees who were selected by the Eastwood alumni in voting last week. The others are the late Helen Rolfes and two longtime public officials — Charles Kurfess, now retired, and State Senator Randy Gardner.

Dr. Bowlus graduated from Pemberville High School in 1941. He attended Bowling Green State University for two years prior to his military service in World War II where he served in the South Pacific Theater in the 23rd (Americal) Infantry Division as a medic for combat engineers.

On returning from the war, he completed his undergraduate degree at Eastern Michigan University and his medical degree at the University of Michigan.

Dr. Bowlus returned to this area and resided on Truman Road in Troy Township. He was a family physician for 50 years at the Family Medical Center in East Toledo and practiced at St. Charles and Riverside hospitals.

“He was a kind and gentle doctor who truly enjoyed caring for his patients and he missed them when he retired. He was active in the Toledo Retired Physicians group,” his obituary stated.

Dr. Bowlus was the inspiration and founder of the non-profit Otterbein-Portage Valley Retirement Center on Pemberville Road opening in 1981. In addition, he also had a medical office there from 1981-2001 having served many patients throughout the Eastwood district.

“Otterbein-Portage Valley has brought many benefits to the Eastwood community,” Hahn-Claydon said.

Otterbein-Portage Valley currently employs 154 people, has 50 nursing beds, 30 assisted living and 106 independent units totaling 188 beds and encompasses 160 acres of which 30 acres were generously donated by the Hille family. Portage Valley’s runs on a $10 million budget.

Here, he also served as president of its board in the early years. Otterbein-Portage Valley began in 1975 as a grassroots effort led by Dr. Bowlus and involved the support of many local individuals, organizations, and communities to bring it to fruition. He was very active in the American Cancer Society, serving as president of the Lucas County and Ohio divisions.

He was a member of the Wood County Board of Health from 1977-86 and was also on the St. Charles Hospital Ethics Committee.

Dr. Bowlus and a team of fellow physicians provided high school physicals for Eastwood athletes for a number of years. In addition, he was the Eastwood football team physician.

Dr. Bowlus, father of Ohio Academy of Family Physicians Board Member Jim Bowlus, MD, passed away on July 11, 2014 at age 91, at the Bay Park Community Hospital in Oregon.

Bowlus was born May 11, 1923, in Toledo to Harry and Bertha Bowlus of Pemberville, where he grew up.

He married his first wife Madeline Bichan in 1946, who died in 1958 leaving behind four children. He married Marilyn Leibius in 1969, and together they had three children.

“He was a humble, unassuming man of God and served as an elder for many years in the Pemberville Presbyterian Church, and in his last years played on the church dart ball team,” stated his obit.

In the 1950s, Bowlus joined the Toledo Submariners, a local scuba diving group, and went on numerous dives in exotic locations. This group of men gradually changed into a tennis group that continued to go yearly for a week to various southern locations.

Bowlus was an avid Ohio State fan, despite the fact that he graduated from “the school up north.” He and his wife Marilyn enjoyed traveling together and went to many foreign locales. He always maintained a large garden and a flock of sheep at his beloved country home. He loved to grow and give away tomato plants to his friends.

Dr. Bowlus loved the game of bridge, always seeking to improve his game. In his last years, he organized and led a weekly bridge group at the Pemberville Senior Center. Above all, he treasured the time he spent with his family, said his family.