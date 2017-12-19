Detention pond biggest project in 2018 budget

Share

A detention pond that will improve drainage in the Navarre Avenue and Pickle Road area is among the highlights in Oregon’s proposed 2018 budget.

“We’ve been working on this for a couple of years now. It will finally get under construction,” City Administrator Mike Beazley told The Press last week. “It’s a significant investment for the city and it’s an opportunity to continue to improve our ability to fight heavy rains and control flooding in our neighborhoods. It will serve the Navarre Avenue and Pickle and Brown roads area. That’s the biggest project we have underway.”

The detention pond will be large enough to hold a 10-year rain event, he said.

“The city has made significant investments in flood control issues over the last six or seven years. We just want to make it easy on our basements and backyards. It will be good for the lake and bay as well,” he said. “It will help our wastewater treatment plant keep up. We can store more water in the detention pond before it gets treated and heads out to the lake. It will be constructed in 2018.”

A new bike trail will be part of the project, he added.

“It will follow the pond and run from Pickle Road up to Starr, connect with the bike trail system through Pearson Metropark, the city park system, the high school, and ultimately to Maumee Bay State Park as well,” he said.

The Finance Committee has been meeting for the last several weeks to go over the details of next year’s general fund. It could be finalized and go before council for approval on Monday, according to Beazley.

A pause

“There are really three significant projects that we’re kind of wrapping up this year,” he said of the final phases of the upgrade and expansion of the wastewater treatment plant, the ozone project at the water treatment plant, and the Navarre Avenue Safety Improvements and Beautification project.

“We’re going to take a little pause in 2018 for additional major projects as we make some decisions over the next year about some major expenses in 2019, such as a possible investment in two new fire stations. We will begin discussion of that in 2018. We’ll look at locations and designs during the year,” said Beazley.

The city is also going to evaluate whether shifts that were added to the fire department have improved response times, he said.

“Our primary objective is to make sure we continue to improve response times for our residents. The city hired two new fire fighters and increased the 2017 budget by $100,000 to staff the fire stations with certain shifts during the week to make sure we have better response times. We started those shifts in July, and it will take about a year to see how it’s working, see if we need to expand it, and make sure it’s working to achieve our objectives. That was a major investment that will continue into 2018. At the same time, we’re going to look for the best locations for fire stations and how we will continue to meet those needs. So we’re budgeting funds for 2018 for design work, and then we will start construction in 2019.”

“The Finance Committee is going to meet more often and keep brainstorming,” said Councilman James Seaman, who is chairman of the committee. “These things are becoming imminent, and we’re going to have to make some decisions. We can’t have meetings every three weeks or every month because things are coming to a focal point, and decisions have to be made. We welcome anybody’s input.”

South Shore

The city next year will continue to discuss plans for the development of the South Shore Veterans Park.

“We’re working through some issues with the Army Corps of Engineers, and perhaps the EPA or Port Authority with some of their overlapping projects in the area. We want to make sure we make the choices together that make sense. We have to get answers from some of those potential partners before we move forward,” said Beazley.

The Recreation & Parks Committee met frequently this year to get input from the public on developing the lakefront. Some ideas included a boat launch, beach volleyball, tennis courts, a gazebo and a basketball court.

Also in the budget, street improvements and repairs, which cost millions in previous budgets, will be pulled back, according to Beazley.

“We’ve been investing more than $2 million per year over the last several years. Next year, it will be closer to about a million dollars. We’re getting caught up and easing back on that,” said Beazley.

“We’ve spent a lot more money on street repairs in the last three years when revenues were strong,” said Seaman. “We won’t always have those strong revenues, and be able to spend money on local streets. But we think the local streets are in good shape now. We won’t have to make major improvements again for a few years.”