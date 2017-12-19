Conservation land valuations change

Share

The Wood County auditor’s office is advising property owners enrolled in the Current Agricultural Use Value program of changes to how land used for conservation purposes is being appraised.

Auditor Matthew Oestreich said the 2018 CAUV renewal forms have been mailed to property owners currently enrolled in the program. CAUV is a differential real estate tax assessment program that lets farmland owners have their parcels taxed according to its value in agriculture, rather than full market value

With the passage of the 2017 state budget bill, the Ohio legislature made a significant change to how land used exclusively for conservation practices is valued under CAUV program, he said. That land will be valued at the lowest value in the soil table, which is $230 per acre, rather than the value for the individual soil type.

For example, for Hoytville Clay soil, the tillable soil value for the 2017 tax year is $3,110 per acre. If it is used exclusively for “conservation practices” the value for that land would instead be $230 per acre.

CAUV soil values are set by the Ohio Department of Taxation and adjusted every three years for each county. New values were issued for all parcels in the CAUV program in Wood County for the 2017 tax year which is payable in 2018

“Wood County has 9,609 individual real estate parcels on Ag Use,” Oestreich said. “A total of 318,357 acres in this program brought a tax savings to agricultural landowners last year of over $3 million.”

CAUV applications are to be filed with the county auditor’s office by March 5, 2018. Eligible property owners must reapply each year with no renewal fee. There is a $25 initial filing fee for all new applications. If renewal forms are not returned by March 5, the county auditor will be required by law to value the property at its market value and recoup the tax savings for the past three years.

Landowners not currently enrolled in the program should contact the county auditor’s office to determine if they’re eligible.