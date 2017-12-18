Extension set for electric pricing rule

Share

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has until Jan. 10 to decide what action to take on a proposed pricing rule for the generation of electrical power – a decision that could influence the future of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station.

Rick Perry, secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy, has agreed to a 30-day extension to his proposal that the FERC adopt rules requiring its markets to develop reforms to fully price generation resources to maintain the reliability of the nation’s electric grid.

“A diverse mix of power generation resources, including those with on-site reserves, is essential to the reliable delivery of electricity – particularly in times of supply stress such as recent natural disasters,” he said.

Kevin McIntyre requested the extension after being sworn in last week as the new chairman of the FERC.

Mark Stahl, a county commissioner, and Jamie Beier-Grant, director of the Ottawa County Improvement Corporation, met last month with then FERC chairman Neill Chatterjee to discuss the pending decision.

The two presented a petition with about 3,000 signatures asking the FERC to, “…initiate policy that would protect baseload nuclear power generation in the United States and properly value the reliability and resiliency attributes baseload nuclear power generation contributes to the overall operation of the country’s grid system.”

The proposal by Secretary Perry asks the FERC to regulate electric pricing so that coal and nuclear power plants that maintain at least a 90-day fuel supply on site can recover their costs. The proposal, called the Grid Resiliency Pricing Rule, stems from a Department of Energy study completed in April.

If the rule is enacted as proposed, the FERC, with its authority under the Federal Power Act, could require third-party transmission entities such as regional transmission organizations or independent system operators to set “just and reasonable rates” for wholesale electricity from power plants that show reliability and resiliency in supplying the grid.

The DOE study mentions the Polar Vortex of 2014 and hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria as events when traditional baseload generation is essential.

Jennifer Young, a spokesperson for FirstEnergy, said the company plans to complete a review of its coal and nuclear plants by mid-2018 with a goal of exiting the competitive generation market.

Selling the plants is one option under consideration, she said.