Elmore: Nativity scene to be back at park in 2018, mayor says

After receiving a letter from the Freedom From Religion Foundation,, officials in the Village of Elmore have moved a village-owned nativity scene from Ory Park, where for years it was displayed during the Christmas season, to the front yard of a resident on Rice Street. The letter advised the village that placing the display on a public park was unconstitutional.

However, the scene could be back at Ory Park next Christmas, Mayor Matt Damschroder says.

“We actually received the letter from them last spring. We knew there were things we could do to still put our nativity scene on public property like add some secular items like Santa Claus, candy canes and make it more of a holiday display. Some residents in the Elmore area did a lot of legwork researching it for us and found an organization that was willing to help us. But we didn’t get moving on it quick enough and ran out of time. Which is why it’s on private property this year,” the mayor said.

The village accepted an offer from former mayor Charles Dibert to place the nativity scene on the front yard of his Rice Street home – just down the street from Ory Park.

Gary Rhiel, a resident, and the Elmore Church of God also offered their properties for the scene, Mayor Damschroder said.

“Next year we intend to start on this much earlier – like July – so we can have everything taken care of and have it back in the park. We simply ran out of time to do what we needed to do. We didn’t want it to look like village council and I threw it together in a hurry,” he said. “Our solicitor is also advising us on things we can do. One thing I’ve heard is called the three reindeer clause for holiday displays.”

Sign in Genoa school

Last year, a sign in Genoa High School with an inspirational message that mentioned Christ caught the attention of the Freedom From Religion Foundation when the school principal was interviewed at the school by a local television station.

The foundation sent a letter to the district administration claiming the sign was religious in nature and shouldn’t be displayed at a public school.

The sign was removed but as word spread through social media about the removal a graduate of the high school organized the sale of T-shirts and yard signs bearing the message: “Be Kind, Speak Truth, Love Others, Show Grace, Work Hard, Be Grateful, Follow Christ.”

Area residents purchased hundreds of the shirts and signs to show support for the principal, Cari Buehler.

Central Park display

The Catholic League issued a statement recently about its nativity scene in New York’s Central Park:

“There can be a problem when the proposed site for the display of religious symbols is on the grounds of a county courthouse, or near some other municipal building (it cannot appear that the government is endorsing religion). But if the property is a public forum, such as a park, that is different. If the area is available for concerts, artistic displays, rallies, and the like, then the government cannot selectively deny religious expression.

“If there is any doubt about this issue, then the skeptics need to see the life-size nativity scene in New York City’s Central Park, on the corner of 59th Street and 5th Avenue, courtesy of the Catholic League. It was erected by Ernie Chirico and Joe Agosta of Cross NY on our behalf. The site is known as Grand Army Plaza, situated in front of the Plaza Hotel.

“The Catholic League receives a permit from the New York City Parks Department for its crèche. It will be up for 24 days, through the new year.”