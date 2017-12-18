Old Newsboys have been vital part of the community

Share

During this time of year, amidst the Christmas shopping and all of the obligations that come with the Christmas season, it's easy to forget about those who are less fortunate and struggling to get by.

Fortunately, we have organizations like the Old Newsboys Goodfellow Assocation who seek donations by selling newspapers during the holiday season in an effort to help those who are less fortunate. Whether it's donations that range from as low as 25 cents to 50 dollars, they add up and make a difference.

Last year, the Old Newsboys were able to provide over $108,000 worth of coats, shoes and emergency clothing plus $3,000 in emergency food. A total of 168 schools were recipients of the Old Newsboys services, and the money that is raised goes directly to the people who need it.

"With no questions asked, any child in need can be provided shoes. They must go to a school administrator who will be able to provide them with a coupon that covers the full cost for coats and shoes," said Danny Knopp, one of the chief fundraisers of the organization. "There are also Christmas baskets, Thanksgiving baskets and scholarships that receive funding."

"It's truly 100 percent charity. Nobody in the organization is compensated," Knopp continued.

It is not just media organizations who participate, like the employees at The Press who spend a day in the community raising money each year, but firefighters, police, and countless others from throughout the community participate.

Even Paul Magdich, the Oregon assistant chief of police, believes the locally-based organization is a community asset, and has been for decades.

"People can give as little as a few cents. We've gotten checks for $40, $50 before, it depends on the person. There's an obligation, and we appreciate what they give. I've problem done it 25 times over my 32-year career," said Magdich. "I think people realize that there are people in need, especially during this time of year, and you are thankful for what you have and you want to help those who have less. I think, for the most part, people are good and charitable, but it's more on their mind during this time of year."

Paul Mullen, the Chief of the Oregon Fire Department, says the fundraising process is rewarding.

"The firefighters and other public safety department ban together and sell these newspapers — whether you want to give a penny or $100, nothing is asked. You give what you can. Traditionally, we stand on a street corner and sell the newspapers, and there are some that will stand at a storefront. None of us do this for recognition. It's sometimes the same guys year after year. It's a great time, everybody who sells the paper enjoys doing it, and it's nothing you are shamed into doing it,” Mullen said.

"Danny Knopp is tireless in his contributions — he and the rest of these people give their time to the organization. I totally appreciate my firefighters that give of their time. That's what this thing is all about."