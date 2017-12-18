For the holidays, Takacs brings you ethnic flavors

Share

Christmas and the holidays in general are a time when family and friends get together to celebrate the bonds they have with each other.

The season is also a time when we bring out the best food possible to feed our souls.

For many, especially those with Hungarian roots, nothing says “Christmas” more than fresh kolbasz, hurka and head cheese. In fact, the lines of customers out the door at Takacs Grocery and Meats shows many are willing to make the pilgrimage to the old neighborhood in East Toledo to bring home and enjoy their culinary history.

Takacs is now owned by a third generation family member in East Toledo’s Birmingham neighborhood.

According to Lou Takacs, the weeks leading up to and the week of Christmas are increasingly busy for his store.

“Besides the weekend of the Birmingham Ethnic Festival, Christmas is just crazy busy for us,” Takacs said. “We get people in here from the neighborhood, Oregon and Northwood, but also from across Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Indiana. We will go through 20,000 pounds of sausage the week of Christmas alone.”

Takacs said he and his staff have been busy making Christmas kolbasz, both fresh and smoked, kocsonya (jellied pig feet), liverwurst, head cheese, ham salami and hurka.

“Hurka is like Boudin, the Louisiana sausage,” Takacs said. “It has rice and liver, but it does not have the Cajun spice.”

Takacs is also loaded with Hungarian cookies, kalacs (Hungarian bread), apricot, nut and poppy seed rolls, and Hungarian Noodles. Food from Hungary including paprika, pickles and imported peppers are also stocked.

“Our homemade summer sausage is available now through Christmas,” he said. “This year we are also selling whole smoked turkeys, smoked here in the store. We are asking people to call in their order for those.”

Of course, Takacs is still making chicken paprikas, homemade dumplings and Dutch Loaf every Wednesday. The store is also known for providing party plates of meats and cheeses as well as fulfilling special orders for the paprikas, stuffed cabbage and other Hungarian foods to go.

Takacs is also known for processing deer for both hunters for their personal use and for those who donate their deer to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry (FHFH). Established in 1997, the organization enables hunters and farmers in states across the country to provide nutritious meat to feed the hungry of their communities.

Farmers and hunters are invited to donate their deer, other big game, or livestock to inspected, approved meat processors that participate with FHFH.

The cost of processing, packaging and freezing the meat is covered by donations from individuals, church organizations and businesses. The meat is then given to community agencies that help to feed the hungry.

“We are so busy that we had to stop doing deer processing until January,” Takacs said. “We have done 1,000 pounds of deer so far and have had 20 deer donated. The meat has been donated to Helping Hands of St. Louis and the Toledo Food Bank.”

Takac’s is also very proud that his store is still very much a family business. His daughter, Ashlyn, 18, a student at The Ohio State University, is home for the holiday and also working in the store.

“It is still very much a family business,” he said. “It is wonderful to see the community come in and to have others who have moved also come in to keep their family food traditions. It really is something special.”

Takacs is located at 1956 Genesee Street, in Toledo. The store is open 9 am to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday. Takacs will be open from 9 am to 12 noon on Christmas Eve. For more information or to place an order for the holidays, please call 419-693-9233.