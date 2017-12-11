Oregon plans water rate hike for ozone treatment

Share

Oregon City Council on Monday will consider an ordinance that establishes a capital improvement charge for the Water Treatment Plant Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Infrastructure Improvements Project.

“In 2014, we decided to add ozone treatment to the water treatment plant,” Public Service Director Paul Roman said at a committee of the whole meeting last week. “Ozone is literally taking pure oxygen, electrifying it, using it in the form of a gas, to oxydize and disinfect water. It’s much more powerful and more efficient than the use of chlorine. By using ozone, you’re going to use less chlorine. It will actually improve water taste and odor. But probably the main reason for ozone is that it kills microcystin much quicker than what chlorine can do.”

The project improvements consist of adding ozone treatment to settled water at the water treatment plant, and modifying the existing filters for biological active filtration (BAF). Ozone system equipment includes ozone generator and power supply unit, liquid oxygen storage, vaporization, nitrogen boost, cooling water systems, ozone destruct system, and ozone diffusion and contacting facilities. Ozonated water will then flow to the existing gravity filters modified with new underdrains and granulated activated carbon media.

Costs

The city will pay for the $15.6 million project through a combination of a $1,400,000 grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) and a zero percent interest loan through the Ohio EPA Water Supply Revolving Loan Fund. The loan will be paid through the establishment of a capital improvement charge, which will be charged to all customers over the 20 year loan term. This includes Oregon and outside water customers living in Northwood, Lake Township, Village of Millbury, Jerusalem Township, the Village of Harbor View, and the Village of Genoa.

The average rate increase will be $2 per month, said Roman.

He said the city still has the lowest sewer and water rates compared to area communities.

“In comparison to other area communities, even when you add the charges for what we’re proposing, we’re still the lowest rate in Northwest Ohio,” he said. For example, the annual water bill in 2018 in Oregon will be $197, much lower than the $667 annual water bill in Maumee, $297 in Toledo, $658 in Perrysburg, $554 in the Northwest Water and Sewer District, and $602 in Sylvania.

Local impact

Councilwoman Sandy Bihn said the federal and state governments do not realize the costs the city is incurring due to the algae.

“Even though we’re reasonable and we’re low, we’re still paying $16 million because of an algae problem,” said Bihn. “We all know what’s causing it – predominantly agriculture, fertilizer and manure, and there are no consequences to them, but there are to us. I think at some point, we just need to drive home that this is impacting not only our water treatment, but our use of the water, use of the bay and everything else that goes along with it, that has negative economic impacts. I don’t think we’re speaking loudly about this.

“We collectively need to make that known that there’s a cost to us and it’s a consequence of what’s happening and hopefully this will control it,” continued Bihn. “As these things get worse, there’s more consequences and we’re constantly trying to stay ahead of it, and doing a great job. But there’s a huge cost to it, and not a cost to those who are causing the problem. No one wants to regulate agriculture, but they want to regulate us. We want to get rid of the problem. And this does not get rid of the problem. This is a consequence of the problem.”