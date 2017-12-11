Oregon City Council looks at raising sewer rate

Share

Oregon City Council on Monday will consider passing a capital improvements charge for Phase 2 of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Secondary Treatments Improvement Project.

In order to eliminate wastewater treatment plant bypasses and sanitary sewer overflows that are detrimental to Lake Erie, the city is required by the Ohio EPA to increase the secondary treatment capacity of the plant from 24 million gallons per day (MGD) to 36 MGD. The project will eliminate secondary treatment bypasses to Lake Erie and sanitary sewer overflows to Otter Creek during wet weather events.

Secondary treatment is the biological treatment of wastewater that occurs after primary treatment. During large rain events, the wastewater treatment plant receives a tremendous amount of flow from the sanitary sewer collection system. Typically, the flow is 10 times that of a dry weather flow. This is due to storm water inflow and infiltration sources in the collection system. In order for the existing treatment process to accommodate larger wet weather flows, secondary treatment is sometimes bypassed during large rain events. Flows are sent through primary settling tanks, disinfected, and then released to Lake Erie. The bypass is in direct violation of the city’s Ohio EPA National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit, and because of this, the Ohio EPA is requiring the city to expand the wastewater treatment plant to accommodate these storm flows. The work is in conjunction with sanitary sewer rehabilitation in the collection system to eliminate inflow and infiltration sources, which is also required by the Ohio EPA.

Five-year project

The project was to be constructed over a period of five years.

Phase 1 of the project was completed in 2014. It consisted of the replacement of two influent screens, replacement of three raw sewage pump motor drives, replacement of two blowers, full replacement of air piping and replacement of air diffusers in aeration tanks and a dissolved oxygen control system, site restoration, and associated Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) upgrades. The cost of Phase 1 is $7,630,213.

Phase 2 of the project, completed in 2017, consisted of a new final clarifier with associated secondary sludge pumping facilities, replacement of chlorine feed and safety equipment, effluent pump replacement and improvements, site restoration, and associated SCADA upgrades. The cost of Phase 2 was $8,418,010.

Phase 2 expenses are to be financed through the Ohio EPA Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF) supplemented with grant and loan funding through the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC).

Rate increase

In order to repay the WPCLF and OPWC loans for Phase 2 of the project, a capital improvements charge is needed. All sewer customers living in Oregon, the Northwestern Water and Sewer District and sewered areas of Lucas County (Reno Beach/Howard Farms, Village of Harbor View) will see their rates go up.

Once all project loans are paid, the respective capital improvement charge will be removed from the sewer bill.

Paul Roman, director of public service, said revenue from the capital improvement charge is strictly dedicated to pay for loans and financing for a particular project.

“The average household will see a rate increase of $4 per month for a sewer bill,” he said if council approves of the rate increase.

In comparison to other area communities, Oregon’s sewer rate is among the lowest. For example, Oregon’s annual sewer rate in 2018 will be $422. The Northwest Water and Sewer District’s annual sewer rate is $594, Perrysburg’s is $848, and Toledo’s is $757. Communities with lower annual sewer rates are Maumee at $372, and Sylvania at $251.