Cash Services lowest bid for Grasser Street improvement

Oregon City Council on Monday will consider accepting the bid of Cash Services, Northwood, for the Grasser Street sanitary, storm, and waterline improvements project.

The project includes replacing the existing sanitary sewers and water lines on Grasser Street between Navarre Avenue and Munding Drive.

Council on Jan. 9 authorized Public Service Director Paul Roman to take bids for the project. Bids for construction were advertised, then opened on Nov. 22.

The project is included in the approved 2017 municipal budget.

Lowest and best

Cash Services’ bid of $390,454.94 was the lowest and best bid out of 10 bids, Roman said at a committee of the whole meeting last week.

“Originally, we were planning to replace just the sanitary sewer, but the waterline is also very old and we also thought it would be good to loop the Grasser Street waterline over to Ansonia, which is a little bit newer. So that’s part of this project now,” said Roman. “We did have it included in our 2017 budget. There is some storm sewer replacement involved with it as well.

Among the other bidders:

*E. S. Wagner Company, Oregon, bid $559,041.41;

*Salenbien Trucking and Excavating, Dundee, bid $591,603.30;

*Edward Kelly and Sons, Northwood, bid $431,802

* Geo. Gradel, Toledo, bid $502,058.90;

*Helms and Sons Excavating, Findlay, bid $431,285.65;

*Underground Utilities, Monroeville, Ohio, bid $408,787.25;

*Buckeye Excavating and Construction, Norwalk, bid $486,970;

*Crestline Paving and Excavating, Toledo, $448,905;

* E.R. Zeiler Excavating, Temperance, bid $549,100;

Budget

Also at the meeting, Councilman James Seaman, chairman of the Finance Committee, called a Finance Committee meeting for 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 to discuss the 2018 municipal budget. A Finance Committee meeting on the budget was held on Dec. 4.

“We discussed various projects in the service department, and water and wastewater capital improvements,” said Seaman. “We had good attendance. Everyone had great input. We discussed a lot of quality of life issues. As some members of council indicated, we need to have consistent meetings on some of the issues we discussed - How to attract younger people to the city, how to market our community so our population continues to increase and we get more rooftops.”

Next week’s Finance Committee meeting will focus on police and fire.