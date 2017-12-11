Fate of Davis-Besse plant could hinge on commission

Share

Officials in Ottawa County are anxiously waiting for word from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on a proposal by Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the commission to address threats to the resiliency of the nation’s electric grid.

In September, Secretary Perry urged the FERC to adopt rules requiring its markets to develop reforms that would fully price generation resources to maintain the reliability of the grid.

“A diverse mix of power generation resources, including those with on-site reserves, is essential to the reliable delivery of electricity – particularly in times of supply stress such as recent natural disasters,” he said.

The FERC’s decision could have an impact on Ottawa County as it might decide the fate of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant near Oak Harbor.

A spokesman for the FERC said the secretary’s proposal initially directed the commission to act by Dec. 11 but the secretary last week agreed to a 30-day extension. Kevin McIntyre requested the extension after being sworn in last week as the new chairman of the FERC.

Mark Stahl, a county commissioner, and Jamie Beier-Grant, director of the Ottawa County Improvement Corporation, met last month with then FERC chairman Neill Chatterjee to discuss the pending decision.

The two presented a petition with about 3,000 signatures asking the FERC to, “…initiate policy that would protect baseload nuclear power generation in the United States and properly value the reliability and resiliency attributes baseload nuclear power generation contributes to the overall operation of the country’s grid system.

“With several years of study and technical reports issued related to safeguarding the grid and ensuring diversification in energy generation, development of a policy that properly values the baseload attributes of nuclear power generation is appropriate. The community of Oak Harbor and the County of Ottawa, Ohio acknowledge that the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station is a vital component to the nation’s diverse energy portfolio and is a critical asset of the business community. Additionally, the closure of this facility would place an economic hardship on our community, would significantly impact our ability to provide necessary services to our residents, and will result in substantial shifts in community resources causing undue burden on the residents and businesses,” the petition says.

However, Chatterjee told the two that the commission’s decision can’t be based on the economic impact of a plant closure, Stahl said Wednesday.

“He said there are three options that could come out,” Stahl said. “They could do everything in the letter that Secretary Perry sent to them. They could reject it in total and not do anything. Or they could come out with a modified directive. He hinted to the point there could be an interim that gives them more time to come up with a longer term solution. We stressed that the interim has to be lucrative for the nuclear power plants in order for them to stay in the game.”

The proposal by Secretary Perry asks the FERC to regulate electric pricing so that coal and nuclear power plants that maintain at least a 90-day fuel supply on site can recover their costs. The proposal, called the Grid Resiliency Pricing Rule, stems from a Department of Energy study completed in April.

If the rule is enacted as proposed, the FERC, with its authority under the Federal Power Act, could require third-party transmission entities such as regional transmission organizations or independent system operators to set “just and reasonable rates” for wholesale electricity from power plants that show reliability and resiliency in supplying the grid.

The DOE study mentions the Polar Vortex of 2014 and hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria as events when traditional baseload generation is essential.

An unlikely coalition of natural gas producers and supporters of renewable energy have criticized the proposed rule, saying it would prop up non-competitive power generators.