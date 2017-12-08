Key Club helps bring Eastwood Military Wall of Fame

Share

Eastwood Key Club students noticed the high school halls were lined by accomplishments of the district’s athletes.

They also noticed there was no recognition of the district’s veterans, so this school service organization decided to change all that.

Today, because of the Key Club's efforts, a wall near the entrance of the high school adorns the names of approximately 860 Eastwood alums who served in the armed forces.

It's safe to say this group lived up to the phrase “A small group of thoughtful people could change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.”

A ceremony and reception was held on Veterans Day commemorating the wall.

Key Club Advisor Nathan Howard, who teaches 11th grade English, is involved in many of the school's extracurricular activities. In addition to advising the Key Club, he coaches eighth grade football and junior high track.

Howard says the Military Wall of Fame is well-deserved recognition for those who answered the call to serve their country, but gathering names required plenty of research.

"It was difficult. What we did is have our superintendent send out several emails and ask people to give names. I reached out to both of the American Legions in Luckey and Pemberville," said Howard.

"We mailed postcards to every single district resident asking if they knew someone who had served and to send the information in, and that's when it started. People were calling us from California, Texas and Florida — all over the place. The response we got was pretty amazing. I didn't think there was any way we'd come close to this number.

"That's one of the best things about the Veterans board. We're honoring them and the kids can acknowledge that their freedoms are not free. People paid the price for this. Kids see it in the main entrance. It's a nice reminder for them. There were a lot of people who were willing to make those sacrifices because they believed in something bigger."

Haley Riter, a senior at Eastwood who serves on the Key Club, says it took an effort to get to this point, but the group’s dedication got them through it.

"We thought, 'What can we do with all of this to give back to our community?' We had to decide if we wanted to do something local or a bigger project. We thought it would be a way to give something back to the community and recognize the troops," said Riter.

"I just think it's amazing that with all the money we raised we put together something that's going to be at Eastwood longer than any sort of service we could've done. I think it says a lot about the school because there are only a couple schools in Northwest Ohio that have a Key Club, I think it says that Eastwood students are willing to come together with their peers and give back. I think we have over 80 students in the club this year. It says a lot that people are willing to join."

Howard says this year’s Key Club went the extra mile, as did countless other students, now-graduated, who have served in the organization.

"The kids are supposed to come up with different service ideas to give back to the school in some way. That's where the idea came from. We've done things that benefit UNICEF and the American Cancer Society. We hadn't really done something for our community," Howard said.

"We thought about a legacy project, and the idea for honoring veterans came up. It was the beginning of last year. We had a little bit of money (saved) up. We thought it would be cool to do something bigger for our school.

"We thought we might start with 200 to 300 names and we got about 800. We had individuals giving us 50 to 60 names and that was a huge help for us. I'm real proud of the students. They dedicated themselves to this cause."

Riter says now it’s on to the next project.

“The fall is a big time for us. We have a fall cleanup where we go around Pemberville and Luckey and rake leaves and trim bushes for elderly residents," she said. "Now, we're doing Angel Tree shopping. We've done a coin drive for the leukemia and lymphoma society. We're always trying to come up with ideas for a big and a small project. We always encourage people to come up with their ideas."

Key Club is associated with Kiwanis International and Eastwood’s club is sponsored by Bowling Green’s Kiwanis chapter.