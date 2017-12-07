Dog tethering to be discussed at Dec. 14 meeting

Share

Saying they are tired of seeing dogs chained outside, in all kinds of weather, members of the Lucas County Pit Crew are holding a public meeting on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 6:30-8 p.m., at 855 N. McCord Road, in Toledo.

According to Jean Keating, executive director of the Lucas County Pit Crew, those who attend the meeting are invited to help come up with plans that concerned citizens can use to help a dog they see that is tethered for long periods of time.

“Tethering a dog is dangerous for the dog and for people,” Keating said. “Thirty percent of the dog bites on people across the county come from dogs that are tethered. They cannot run and get away from people that come up to them so all they have is to bite. It is cruel to leave a dog tethered outside.”

Keating said she constantly gets messages on her Facebook page or calls from people who are frustrated and concerned about dogs being left outside, in all types of weather. Dogs are left without shelter and sometimes without food and water, she said.

Keating said what really made her want to get a meeting and a plan together for dogs was the death of a dog found on Indiana Avenue, recently. A dog was also found dead near Bancroft Street two months ago.

“There was a call to the Toledo Area Humane Society one day about the dog on Indiana,” Keating said. “The next day, when they came out, the dog was found dead. It is heartbreaking. Being tied up outside with no food or water is just no way for a dog to live.”

Keating said she has fielded angry emails and messages from citizens who were talking about going into a yard and taking a tethered dog they were concerned about. Keating said she has told them that they cannot just take the dog, that there are legal remedies.

One of the remedies is a tethering ordinance that has been on Toledo’s books since 2013.

The ordinance, which is ORC 1706.02 in the municipal code, mandates that a dog not be tethered unattended for more than 30 minutes at a time. It also must be tethered separately from other dogs.

Keating said tethering is happening a lot in areas with higher crime, drug issues and high poverty. Although not exclusive to East Toledo, it is happening a lot and many people are afraid to say anything about the dogs they see daily being abused. Many are afraid of gang retaliation.

“Look, taking dogs out of yards is not the answer,” Keating said. “We need to see if we can get the ordinance enforced and to cite people. Winter is just around the corner and animals will be left out to freeze. Let's develop an action plan together to stop the suffering. We want people to know the law. We have to have an action plan to help. Something has to be done.”

Karen Reno, of East Toledo, has spent years helping lost and abused dogs. Reno said people do not understand the law and really just want to rush in and help.

“Look, if someone even cares just a little bit about their dog, they will not leave them outside,” Reno said. “A dog left outside 24/7 will most likely die.”

“There have been dogs left at abandoned homes without food and water,” she explained. “You just can’t go in the yard and take the dog if the dog is in a fenced yard. There are laws that have to be followed.”

Stephen Heaven, president of TAHS, said although the tethering ordinance was well meaning, more stringent laws on animal cruelty have more teeth.

“With tethering, we cannot take the dog away,” Heaven said. “The worst a person gets is a $25 fine and we cannot take the dog. Now, a dog that is tethered outside, no shelter, food, medical care, that is a cruelty case and we can do something to save it.”

Heaven said that his cruelty officers did go out on the Indiana Avenue case the day after it was called in. He said the original caller had called the night before and said the dog, which was reported to be tethered and not in good condition, had been taken inside that night.

In that case, Heaven said, animal cruelty charges have been filed.

In another case, a pit bull mix named T-Bone had been reported a few weeks ago as possibly deceased. The dog was tethered outside with no food or water. TAHS officers found T-bone alive and he is now healthy enough to be put on a pre-adoption hold. Heaven said charges have also been filed against the owner in that case.

“I believe we all have to agree to work together,” Heaven said. “We can do more working together and we get much further if we work with citizens and animal welfare groups to reach a meaningful goal.”

Heaven said TAHS receives 2,000-3,000 calls per year concerning animal cruelty. The agency is run through funding from donations. He said he would like to see a volunteer-citizen cruelty task force, similar to groups that work with the police department.

“People could be trained to identify cruelty, take evidence at the scene, etc.,” Heaven said. “I believe that would do more good than the tethering law. If you see a dog that looks like it is being treated inhumanely, it is a cruelty case, please call our Cruelty Hot Line.”

The Cruelty Division hot line can be reached by calling 419-891-9777.