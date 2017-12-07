Gibsonburg: Groundbreaking set for med marijuana facility

Share

A groundbreaking ceremony for a state-licensed medical marijuana cultivation facility is scheduled for Dec. 16 in the Village of Gibsonburg.

Standard Wellness Co., LLC, is one of the applicants to be awarded a Level 1 license last month for up to 25,000-square feet of growing space from the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The company plans to construct a facility on 20 acres at Clearview Industrial Park.

Mayor Steve Fought said a groundbreaking is set for 11 a.m.

“We have been in daily contact with the Standard Wellness team,” the mayor said Tuesday.

According to the company’s license application, it plans to construct a 52,224-square-foot facility at an estimated cost of about $6.6 million. It anticipates a 7-month construction time frame and an annual payroll of about $4.4 million after the cultivation and processing phases have begun.

Standard Wellness “… is estimated to supply 1,250 pounds of cultivated medical marijuana flower product to the market in 2019, ramping to about 7,000 pounds in 2023. We expect that our state-of-the-art greenhouse and advanced cultivation techniques for production will allow for 0.5 pounds of medical marijuana yield per square foot of flowering canopy per year,” the application says.

Last May, village council approved an ordinance that ended a 12-month moratorium on granting any permits for cultivating or processing medical marijuana in the village but still prohibited any retail dispensary.

Mayor Fought said at the time that prohibiting the local sale of medical marijuana made ending the moratorium more palatable to the public.

The mayor said he and members of council felt more comfortable about the proposal after hearing a presentation by the company and after familiarizing themselves with regulations set in place by the state.

A law legalizing medical marijuana in Ohio went into effect in September 2016. The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program allows people with certain medical conditions, upon the recommendation of an Ohio-licensed physician certified by the State Medical Board, to purchase and use medical marijuana. It may be dispensed as oils, tinctures, plant material, edibles and patches. The law prohibits smoking marijuana but allows vaporization.

While the legislation sets a format for the program, it left the task of establishing specific rules and guidelines for the cultivation, processing, testing, dispensing and medical use of marijuana to state agencies.

In addition to awarding Level 1 cultivator licenses, the commerce department also awarded licenses for Level 2 cultivators that will be permitted to operate production facilities of up to 3,000 square feet. OhiGrow, LLC, Toledo, was awarded a Level 2 license.

Licensees may submit requests for expansion.

Evaluator questions

Auditor of State Dave Yost last week called on the commerce department to suspend the issuance of Level 1 cultivator's licenses following media reports that one of the application graders was a convicted drug dealer.

The auditor said that Trevor C. Bozeman, one of three consultants hired by the department of commerce to evaluate and grade applications for the licenses, pled guilty in 2005 to possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance in Pennsylvania.

“This is an epic failure. I am outraged,” said Yost, a former county prosecutor. “The only proper course of action is to freeze the process, and independently review the evaluation and scoring from the ground up. And the Administration needs to explain how this drug dealer ended up telling the government how to run its fledgling medical marijuana program.”

Without such assurances, the entire program is tainted, Yost said.

Yost has directed his staff to seek additional information to determine whether there were errors made during the selection of those hired to review applications and whether any hiring errors impacted the grading of the license applications.