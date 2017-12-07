Rezone half of parcels, panel recommends

Share

The Wood County Planning Commission has recommended rezoning half of two parcels along Woodville Road to B-2 general commercial and leave the other half R-2 residential.

The parcels are being used by Jim Mlynek, owner of Woodville Road Nursery, as a transfer station for piles of leaves to be used for compost.

The parcels in Lake Township have been the subject of discussion during several recent meetings of the township trustees after residents on Bailey Road raised concerns about odors from the site and drainage problems.

The plan commission is recommending the half fronting Woodville Road be rezoned to B-2 and the portion along Bailey Road remain R-2.

The non-binding recommendation will go to the township’s zoning commission, which is scheduled to meet Dec. 20. The zoning commission, in turn, will make a recommendation to the township trustees for a final decision.

Dave Steiner, director of the plan commission, also suggested if the township were to adopt the recommendation it should require Mlynek to have a survey conducted to show the boundaries of the B-2 and R-2 sections.

“This would clarify any issues in the future in regards to intrusion of uses on the parcels, improper zoning, etc.,” Steiner said by email.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has issued a permit to Mlynek to use the property as a transfer station for the leaves. The leaves are composted at a site across Woodville Road next to his nursery business.

Area municipalities and Lake Township have been hauling leaves to the nursery for several years.