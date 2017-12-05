Oregon approves contract with city employees

Share

Oregon City Council on Monday approved a contract with Local 755 and Ohio Council 8 American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (A.F.S.C.M.E.) AFL-CIO.

The previous collective bargaining agreement between the city and Local 755 and Ohio Council 8 A.F.S.C.M.E. AFL-CIO, expired on June 30.

The contract, ratified by the union, is effective from July, 2017 to June 30, 2020. It includes a 3 percent increase in the base wages of employees retroactive from July 1, 2017, 2 ¾ percent as of July 1, 2018, and 2 ¾ as of July 1, 2019.

“This agreement follows the same pattern agreement as our previous collective bargaining agreements,” said City Administrator Mike Beazley. “This is kind of the final for full-time employees. We still have part-time fire that’s out there that is on its way in. We’re still working through some issues there. They deal with a different range of issues that is smaller in scale.”

There were changes in overtime, educational funding and funeral leave, according to Beazley.

“The union was looking for some changes to overtime and some changes to clothing allowance issues that we did not go with, but instead went with an alternative one-time payment that we think works. We feel good about the pattern. We think the workforce was ultimately satisfied with it. They voted to ratify it this week. It was not ratified unanimously, but ratified,” said Beazley.

Mayor Mike Seferian said the contract was ratified by a vote of 44-4. “Maybe not unanimous, but pretty darn close.”

PST

Council also approved an increase in compensation to full-time and part-time Professional, Technical and Supervisory (PST) employees (non-bargaining).

All pay ranges for full-time and permanent part-time non-bargaining employees, known as Professional, Supervisory and Technical employees, were increased by 3 percent. Employees in those positions will receive pay retroactive to July 1, 2017. Effective July 1, 2018, all PST pay ranges will increase by 2 ¾. Effective July 1, 2019, pay ranges will be increased by 2 ¾.

Due to additional requirements and responsibilities at the water treatment plant and the wastewater treatment plant, it was determined that the pay range for superintendent of wastewater treatment and superintendent of water treatment be upgraded.

“On the PST employees, it follows again that same primary language. We are taking some positions that have been entitled to overtime and making them just straight salary. It will allow us to operate more efficiently, with a more fair way at compensation,” said Beazley.