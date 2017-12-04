Woodville to have fiber optic internet service

Share

Fiber optic internet service could be available to residents and businesses in the Village of Woodville by the end of the year from Amplex Internet.

Brian Hintze, director of sales and marketing, said the company has retained Myers Construction to install the system’s main fiber cabling along the north side of Route 20 in the village.

He said the growing popularity of on-demand streaming video services requires a fast and reliable service.

“Amplex is the only Internet Service Provider to offer Gigabit Fiber (1000 Mbps) in this area,” Hintze said. “With Gigabit Fiber, all devices in the home can be connected at the same time, with no slowdowns or speed issues. This makes it the perfect service for online gamers and streaming video enthusiasts.”

The fiber is being connected from the Amplex office on Pemberville Road to the village’s water tower, which is an access point.

Initially, the fiber service is being offered to homes and businesses on the north side of Route 20.

“Construction continues to progress and we hope to start fiber installations towards the end of the year ,” Hintze said. “If there is enough interest and take-rate for this initial route, we may expand the fiber service to the south side of Route 20 in Woodville. We’re getting pretty good feedback but once I get the billboard up and we start doing some more Facebook posts and people start getting installed, that’s when we could start getting calls from the south side. But we wanted to start on the north side because that’s where the water tower is.”

The company is also looking to offer fiber service in other area towns, including the villages of Pemberville, Luckey, Elmore and Genoa, Hintze said.

Earlier this year, the company added access towers in Bellevue and Bowling Green.