Wood County: Forfeited land sale set for Dec. 7

Share

The Wood County auditor’s office will hold a sale of forfeited land Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. in Bowling Green.

The sale will be a public auction format and the parcels, which are being offered due to non-payment of taxes, will be sold to the highest bidders.

Each parcel has been forfeited to the state after failing to find purchasers at a sheriff’s sale.

“It is my intent to sell all of the available properties so that they can return to productive use on Wood County’s tax rolls,” said Auditor Matthew Oestreich.

A list of parcels is available at the auditor’s office or online at www.co.wood.oh.us/auditor/. The properties are located in eight different tax jurisdictions: North Baltimore, Weston, Lake Township, Custar, Risingsun, West Millgrove, Tontagany and Bowling Green.

As of last week, there were 16 parcels and one mobile home for sale. However, if the delinquent taxes are paid by the owner, parcels will be removed from the list.

The list includes homes in Custar, Risingsun and West Millgrove; a commercial building in Tontogany, and a mobile home in Bowling Green.

Registration for the sale begins at 9 a.m. in the fifth floor hearing room. Interested parties are being asked to make prior inquiries to be assured of the location of a property. Successful bidders will receive an auditor’s deed for each parcel for the purchase price plus $5.50 deed and transfer fee.

The transaction will give buyers clear title, the auditor said, adding that the sale won’t necessarily extinguish any federal tax liens that may have been imposed on a parcel.

Buyers won’t have delinquent real estate tax liability for the parcels purchased and will receive the tax bill for the first half of 2017 tax settlement due February 2018.

More information can be found online at the auditor’s website. The link for the auction will display a list of properties and by clicking on a parcel number viewers will be directed to more specific information.