Wood County: Woodville Rd. zoning case before plan commission

Share

The staff of the Wood County Planning Commission is recommending the commission approve a zoning change request for two lots in Lake Township along Woodville Road from R-2 residential to B-2 general commercial.

The request was submitted by James Mlynek, owner of Woodville Road Nursery, who plans to use the parcels as a transfer station for leaves that will be used to make compost across the road at the nursery site.

The planning commission is scheduled to meet Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the county office building in Bowling Green.

Residents of Bailey Road have complained to township trustees about odors from the site as well as possible drainage problems and other issues. Mlynek has already placed piles of leaves he’s received from area municipalities on the parcels.

The staff recommendation acknowledges the request has riled neighboring residents but notes the requested classification is compatible with other existing uses in the area.

“The controversy…is over the proposed end use of the parcels, and not over all of the uses that could occur on the parcel if it were rezoned,” the recommendation says. “Said requested use is also compatible with what the (county) Land Use Plan has designated for the area. Lastly, the parcel as it stands is still zoned residential. It is surrounded by a sea of commercial uses on the east side of Bailey Road and along Woodville Road.”

However, any commercial use on the parcels would have to meet landscape, screening and buffering requirements in the township’s zoning regulations, the recommendation states.

According to an analysis by the staff, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has issued a permit to Mlynek for the intended use and the Wood County engineer’s office has informed him a storm water permit wasn’t needed from the office. There are no floodplains or wetlands located on the site.

The planning commission’s recommendation for approval or not to approve the request will be submitted to the township, which has scheduled a meeting for Dec. 20 of its zoning commission to hear the request. The township zoning commission will then submit a recommendation to the trustees.

Philip Dombey, the township solicitor, recently informed the trustees that Mlynek must receive a zoning certificate from the township to operate the site as a transfer station for the leaf piles.

B-1 request

The county planning commission will also hear a request to rezone a parcel of land in Lake Township from R-2 residential to B-1 neighborhood business.

The parcel is located at the corner of Plumey and Lemoyne roads.

The applicant, Jean Witt, has indicated she intends to sell the property to a small business owner.

The staff is recommending the commission “discuss the rezoning request further to determine what they consider to be the best and most appropriate use of the land.”

“Given the parcel’s location near other land that is zoned residential, there being no floodplains or wetlands on the property, and there being public water or sewer located on the property, the current R-2 zoning designation is an appropriate zoning designation for this parcel. That being said, the location right beside the railroad tracks, the fact that Lake Township has buffering requirements, and the intended design of the B-1 neighborhood use classification is also a logical choice for a lot that may otherwise be undesirable,” the staff recommendation says.