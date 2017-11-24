Loans available for home septic improvements

Share

Financial assistance is available from the Ohio Water Pollution Control Loan Fund to help Ottawa County households repair or replace faulty septic systems.

Nancy Osborn, health commissioner, said the health department is seeking qualified applicants for the program, which is administered by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

To qualify, dwellings must be located in the county and occupied by the property owner. All occupants over the age of 18 must have a combined income level that meets federal poverty guidelines. For a household of four persons at or below 100 percent of the poverty level, the maximum income is $24,300. Funding is available for households of up to four adults up to 300 percent of the poverty level.

The program covers the initial pumping of the system, soil evaluation and design fees and fees for reviewing site and design plans, installation permit fees, repair costs and installation and material costs.

Osborn said interested residents should contact the health department office, 419 734-6800, to start the verification of income eligibility. Once the verification is completed, the department will start the bidding process with soil scientists, designer and contractors in the county.

A contract will then be awarded and the system repaired or installed. The health department will then inspect the system.

“Once the applicant is approved the whole process from soils analysis/design to final installation could take four to six months depending on the weather and OEPA’s approval process,” Osborn said.

Eligible homeowners will receive 100 percent, 85 percent or a 50 percent share in principal forgiveness for the cost to repair or replace their failing septic systems depending on their income level.

Brochures describing the program are available at the health department and the department’s website: ottawahealth.org, also has information.

Created in 1989, the WPCLF provides below-market interest rate loans for communities to improve their wastewater treatment systems. WPCLF funds are also used for agricultural best management practices, landfill closures, water quality-based storm water projects and to improve publicly owned treatment works.