Sex offender sought

Will the proposed Republican tax cut improve your life?
No. It will only help the rich.
(27 Votes)
71.05%
Yes. I'll get to keep more money in my pocket.
(8 Votes)
21.05%
Yes. Taxes are too high and need to be cut.
(3 Votes)
7.89%
