Sex offender sought

        The Wood County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in apprehending Franklin Paul Damon, Jr., on a charge of felony escape.

        Damon was an inmate at the Northwest Community Correction Center following his conviction in  Wood County Common Pleas Court on a charge of gross sexual imposition.

        He is a white male, 39 years old, 6-foot, 260 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

        According to the sheriff’s office, he walked away from his work release employer located along S. Dixie Highway near Portage, O., Nov. 21 at approximately 4:21 pm.

         Damon is classified as a Tier 1 sex offender and has known associates in Northwood, Toledo and Bowling Green.

        Anyone with information about Damon's whereabouts is asked to contact the Wood County Sheriff's Office or local law enforcement.

        
 

